Santa's Enchanted Forest Opens Today With Fair Food, Rides, and Three Million Lights

Fair food at Santa's Enchanted Forest Karli Evans

It's 82 degrees out and palm trees are swaying to a light breeze on a balmy November afternoon. In Miami, that means all thoughts are turning to Santa and his enchanted forest.

Miami's very own Santa's Enchanted Forest opens tonight at Tropical Park for its 34th revolution around the sun.

Touted as the largest Christmas theme park, the attraction has everything you need to celebrate the season's most commercial aspects — three million twinkling lights, a 90-foot tall Christmas tree, dioramas featuring Santa and space aliens, carnival games, 40 different rides (including 10 roller coasters to suit all ages and levels of hysteria), sea lions, pig races, a circus, and a motorcycle death cage.

Of all the numerous diversions, it's the food that gets the biggest oohs and aaahs — because nothing says merriment like a seemingly endless variety of treats like cotton candy, candy apples, arepas, pork parfaits, and fried Oreos.

In fact, the motto at Santa's Enchanted Forest might just be, "if it can fit into a deep fryer, it can be turned into a snack". Perfect miniature doughnuts, golden chicken, pickles, chicharones, and elephant ears are all offered up in a giddy display of delicious excess. If you're looking for the exotic, you can also try fried Pepsi. Thankfully, Rudolph and his brethren have managed to escape becoming reindeer nuggets.

Tonight, the park opens at 5 p.m. and features a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony. Once the sun sets, Santa and a special surprise guest will light up the 90-foot tall tree. This year, the tree promises to be "supercharged", decked out in LED lights, synchronized to holiday music.

Santa's Enchanted Forest is open daily from today through January 8, 2017 from 5 p.m. to midnight, including Thanksgiving, Christmas eve, Christmas day, and New Year's day. The park is open on New Year's eve until 11 p.m. Single evening admission is $31.78 for adults and $22.43 for kids and seniors. Admission includes unlimited access to all rides and attractions. Food is not included, and vendors take cash only, so be prepared. Purchase tickets and annual passes at santasenchantedforest.com.

