Sansara Transitions From a Brunch to Dinner Pop-Up With Plans For Permanent Location

Starting tonight, Aptil 5, Sansara, the Cuban-inspired pop-up inside Coral Gables' Tinta y Café, will transition from brunch to dinner. Owners Sachi Statz and Andres Vega will serve a small menu of entrées and desserts from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. every Thursday and Friday. Until further notice, brunch will no longer be served on Sundays.

"It's a really exciting adventure to embark on now," Statz says. "We're trying to open a brick and mortar within the next year, so this will give Miami a taste of what we have in store."

The couple debuted Sansara this past June, beginning with brunch service. For about nine months, they offered croqueta cake Benedicts and fried eggs with maduro hash on Sunday mornings at the Coral Gables restaurant, which is owned by Statz's mother and uncle.

"In this industry, one second you're in and the next you're out," Statz told New Times in November. "Popping up allows us to work out the kinks and test out something that isn't being done."

With dinner, Statz and Vega will highlight an a la carte menu of nine items, which includes six savory and three desserts.

"It's still our take on Cuban-inspired food with Miami influence," Statz says. "We're most proud that there's no pork on the menu."

Dinner at Sansara, where plates range from $8 to $25, includes papaya carpaccio; a malanga bisque with shellfish and chili oil; pollo asado accompanied with gold rice and platanos maduros; 24-braised iron beer oxtail; and coñocchi, which makes gnocchi using plantains and is finished with a mint chimichurri drizzle.

Desserts range from a flan brûlée to arroz con frijoles, in which a black bean and chocolate soufflé comes with a scoop of arroz con leche ice cream. There's also the rum and coke, where rum ice cream is infused with Coca-Cola and topped with tobacco-smoked whipped cream.

While the couple would not disclose many details about their future location, Statz says Sansara will be housed inside "a really cool structure."

"It's going to be somewhere between Little Havana and Brickell," she says. "The rest is a secret."

Sansara at Tinta y Café. 1315 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-432-4661; sansaramiami.com. Dinner is served Thursday and Friday 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.