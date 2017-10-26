Sanguich de Miami in Little Havana Makes Cuban Sandwiches From Scratch

The shop is located directly on Calle Ocho next door to an auto shop.

Sanguich de Miami, a shipping container converted into a Cuban sandwich shop, is set to open in Little Havana this Friday, October 27, at 1641 SW Eighth St.

Adjacent to a row of storefronts with a wide brick sidewalk, the small space with a walk-up window will churn out a bounty of gourmet Cuban sandwiches, each made from scratch. All ingredients, from ham and pork to mustard and pickles, are prepped and cooked in-house.

Bread is the only item not made onsite. Sanguich's owners — Daniel Figueredo and fiancée Rosa Romero — created their own recipe, which is made in a bakery in Homestead.