Salty Donut and UberEats Deliver Halloween Doughnuts on Demand Today Only

Hungry for a charcoal-dyed, skull-painted doughnut? Beginning at 10 a.m, Halloween comes early at the Salty Donut with UberEats deliveries of holiday-themed doughnut boxes.

The four-packs are expected to sell out quickly, so listen carefully. Stop what you're doing, grab your phone, and open the UberEats app. The special will appear on the app's main screen and on Salty's company page. Uber will charge $15 to your credit card, and a limited-edition, Halloween-inspired box of doughnuts will appear at your location within an hour.

"We're expanding our reach to Miami Beach for this one day," cofounder Amanda Pizarro says. "We rented a satellite commercial kitchen on the Beach to help us service more customers."

Otherwise, deliveries will be made within Salty's usual radius, which extends as far south as Kendall and north to Aventura.

Each box will include traditional glazed "dressed" as candy corn; "Boo-ston Cream," where vanilla bean custard is piped into 24-hour charcoal-dyed brioche coated in dark chocolate ganache; peanut butter s'more garnished with toasted marshmallow cream, peanut butter and chocolate glaze, and frosted peanut and graham streusel; and pumpkin brûlée, filled with pumpkin creme and topped with cinnamon streusel and crunchy toasted meringue.

"The charcoal brioche tastes completely like a normal doughnut, so you'd never know the difference," Pizarro says.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Salty Donut

If you're not one of 500 customers who snag a Halloween box, the Salty Donut will offer an in-store chef's special doughnut Tuesday, October 31, which will be made using charcoal-dyed brioche.

"Instead of a skull, we're going to feature a Día de los Muertos design," she says. "But that's probably the only other time we'll feature a black doughnut. Everything in the Halloween box is only available through delivery on Monday."

The Salty Donut, which operates a brick-and-mortar in Wynwood, is looking to expand soon, but details on potential locations are still under wraps.

"We know that we have a lot of customers who have trouble getting all the way to Wynwood," she says. "We're not sure exactly where our second location will be, but it's something we're definitely planning."

