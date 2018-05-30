Rum Renaissance Festival Moves to Fort Lauderdale

Pirates, tiki mugs, and hundreds of glistening bottles of rum will soon fill the Broward County Convention Center. The tenth-annual Rum Renaissance Festival is set to return Saturday, June 9, and Sunday, June 10, for unlimited pours, seminars, tiki events, and a blind-tasting competition.

"South Florida is the number one rum market in the world," festival host Robert Burr says. "It's only fitting that we present the largest rum-tasting program in the United States once a year in this location."

Though the spirit is best associated with the islands of the Caribbean, rum is made throughout the world. Traditionally, rum is distilled in places where sugarcane is grown, but there is also a growing number of craft distillers from U.S. states such as Utah and Pennsylvania. For the past decade, the festival has been South Florida's opportunity to try interesting and innovative rums and discover which ones are worthy of a place at home.