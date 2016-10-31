menu

Rose Bar at the Delano Debuts First-Ever Cocktail Happy Hour

Tacocraft's Hidden Mezcaleria, Mercado Negro, to Open in December


Monday, October 31, 2016 at 10 a.m.
By Christian Portilla
The Rose Bar at the DelanoEXPAND
The Rose Bar at the Delano
Courtesy of Delano
The historic Delano, which opened in 1947 in Miami Beach, is known for its grand appearance and artistic decor, but now the hotel is celebrating its history appropriate to Miami culture — with happy hour.

Since the property's 1994 redesign by Philippe Starck, the concept has been to marry an Alice in Wonderland aesthetic with simplicity and elegance. Before reaching the bar, visitors encounter a larger-than-life Starck-designed couch, a $30,000 Salvador Dalí gold Leda chair with high-heeled feet, and a crystal piano with a transparent acrylic shell.

The first cocktail hour of its kind for the property boasts affordable libations and a light-bites menu. With drinks priced at $10, beer at $5, and wine at $8, guests are encouraged to pull up to the rose-quartz bar-top and enjoy the scene.

Courtesy of Delano

Offered Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., happy hour boasts drinks such as the Set Sail, made with Mt. Gay Black Barrel rum, Velvet Falernum, orange and pineapple juices, pomegranate reduction, and bitters. Food also accompanies the new cocktail menu. Small plates include eight options, such as a veggie roll made with avocado, asparagus, cucumber, and daikon, and avocado toast with edamame, tomato, radishes, and bean sprouts.

Photo by Kimi Hurtado

At the center of the new idea is Nick Meoli, who’s been tending bar at the Delano since 1995. He's excited about the revamped menu and the hotel's hip reputation and good service. Originally from Philadelphia, he relocated to Miami Beach for the culture and weather. “The money is very, very good in bartending, I must say, especially if you’re working in a good spot,” Meoli says. “When I came to Miami, this place had great benefits and great management.

The hotel is also giving visitors the chance to experience its services and view the art on premises via the Ethos Tour. The new guided walk — offered by the Delano’s director of housekeeping, Tony Costello — takes groups from the main entrance of the hotel throughout the site while giving details about its history. Groups of ten or more cost $49 per person with a minimum of ten people.

Delano Hotel
1685 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-672-2000

www.delano-hotel.com

Rose Bar at the Delano
1685 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-672-2000

www.delano-hotel.com/en-us/#/explore/?id=/delano-miami-rose-bar

