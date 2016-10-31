Rose Bar at Delano Debuts First-Ever Cocktail Happy Hour

EXPAND The Rose Bar at the Delano Courtesy of Delano

The historic Delano Hotel in Miami Beach is known for its grand appearance and artistic décor, but the 21-year-old brand is celebrating its history appropriate to Miami culture — with happy hour.

Since the hotel's inception, the concept was to marry an Alice In Wonderland feel with simplicity and elegance. Before reaching the bar, visitors will encounter a larger than life Philippe Starck couch, a Salvador Dalí gold Leda chair with high heels at its feet worth $20,000, and a crystal piano encased in a transparent acrylic shell.

The first cocktail hour of its kind for the property boasts affordable libations and a light bites menu. With drinks are priced $10, beer is $5 and wine $8, guests and visitors are encouraged to sit at the rose quartz bar top and enjoy the scene.

Offered Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m, the happy hour boats drinks like the set sail with Mt. Gay Black Barrel Rum, Velvet Falernum, orange and pineapple juice, pomegranate reduction, and bitters. Food will also accompany the new cocktail menu. Small plates include eight options like a veggie roll, made of avocado, asparagus, cucumber and daikon and avocado toast with edamame, tomato, radish and bean sprouts.

At the center of this new idea is Nick Meoli who’s been bartending at the location since 1995, The bartender is excited about the new menu and the hotel's hip reputation and good service. Originally from Philadelphia, he came down because of the culture and weather. “The money is very very good in bartending I must say especially if you’re working in a good spot,” Meoli said. “When I came to Miami this place had great benefits and great management.

The hotel is also giving guests and visitors the chance to experience its services and view the art on premises with the new Ethos Tour. The guided walk is offered by Delano’s director of housekeeping, Tony Costello, and takes groups from the entrance of the hotel and throughout the site with details about its history. Groups of ten or more cost $49 per unit with a minimum of ten people.

