Enjoy brunch Saturday and Sunday at Rok:Brgr.
Enjoy brunch Saturday and Sunday at Rok:Brgr.
Courtesy of Rok.Brgr

Rok:Brgr Launches Saturday Brunch Across South Florida

Clarissa Buch | June 8, 2018 | 10:41am
South Florida's Rok:Brgr is giving customers a new reason to get up earlier on the weekend: Saturday brunch.

The burger joint, known for its popular Sunday Social Brunch, will extend service to Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

Expect live music, $12 mimosas, and a menu filled with sweet and savory comfort food.

If you've never experienced Rok:Brgr's brunch, take your pick at a Benedict bar, where you can build your own eggs Benedict. Choose a base (English muffin, Belgium waffle, or country biscuit); add some protein (bacon or smoked salmon); and selection from traditional, poblano, or sriracha hollandaise.

Or dive into the restaurant's best-selling hangover sandwiches ($14). The Part One includes an over-easy egg, maple-peppered bacon, sriracha aioli, tomato, avocado, and American cheese on a multigrain bun. Part Two is meatloaf, crisp onion strings, and cheddar cheese on toasted ciabatta.

Other brunch items include the eggs and burger, which includes a bunless prime burger topped with American cheese and served alongside two eggs, bacon, and country potatoes; as well as chicken and waffles drizzled in bourbon-maple syrup; a poppyseed bagel with lox, capers, and chive cream cheese; and pancakes of the day, which rotate.

Be sure to order a round of French toast lollipops ($10 and up), doused in cinnamon and maple creme, for the table.

Hungry for a burger? Choose from four, all served on brioche buns. There's the classic Rok:Brgr, with cheddar, bacon, and bourbon barbecue sauce; the Morning Glory, with bacon and a fried egg; a veggie burger topped with avocado and piquillo pepper aioli; and the Wild Turkey, a turkey patty with Swiss cheese and garlic aioli.

This weekend, Rok:Brgr's locations in South Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Delray Beach will open for Saturday brunch. The outpost at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach will debut brunch next Saturday, June 16.

Rok:Brgr. Various locations; rokbrgr.com. Brunch Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

