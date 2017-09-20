River Yacht Club and Dashi Close Indefinitely After Hurricane Irma Damage

Hurricane Irma has left a few casualties in her wake.

First, Miami Beach's Epicure Market closed permanently, blaming the storm in a Tweet.

Now, River Yacht Club and Dashi have closed for an indefinite period of time, with management issuing the following statement:



Due to serious damage incurred from the effects of Hurricane Irma, River Yacht Club and Dashi on the Miami River will be temporarily closed. Ensuring the safety of its guests and employees is of the utmost importance to ownership and plans are in place to begin work as soon as possible. During the closure, the restaurant will undergo major repairs with a to-be-announced date of grand reopening.

According to River Yacht Club owner, Stephane Dupoux, part of the seawall fell during storm surges. The main building structure was compromised and concrete pilings and beams supporting the building were damaged. IN total, the building is currently deemed unsafe.

At this point, the extent of the damage, along with long-term ramifications for the River Yacht Club, are unknown until experts further inspect the property later in the week.

According to Dupoux, most of the staff were temporarily let go, with owners in the process of paying all outstanding wages. Some key employees were retained and all employees are expected to be fully paid by the end of the week.

River Yacht Club was named the Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Towners by New Times in 2017 for its stunning design and river views. Dashi, located inside the compound that included a marina and Von Dutch lounge, opened six months ago, featuring dishes overseen by Shuji Hiyakawa, former executive sushi chef of Kuro at the Seminole Hard Rock.

