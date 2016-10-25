Richard Hales Bringing Bird & Bone to The Confidante Miami Beach

Richard Hales to open Bird & Bone Courtesy Richard Hales

Richard Hales is opening Bird & Bone at The Confidante Miami Beach. Hales, who originally was set to open his take on Southern cuisine at the Wynwood Yard in April, has now opted for a loftier vision for his Nashville hot chicken and lamb ribs. The Confidante is part of Hyatt's Unbound Collection — a boutique chain of hotels known for partnering with local, individual concepts.

Hales will take over the Seagrape space in the lobby of the Mid-Beach hotel, where Michelle Bernstein once called home. The chef, best known for his Midtown Miami Sakaya Kitchen and Blackbrick concepts, will also take charge of the property's beverage, 1930's Guest House bar, in-room service, catering and banquet, pool and beach service.

Hales says he's been in talks with property management for a while now. "We've been discussing with them for two or three months ago. They're fans of Blackbrick and Sakaya and they were speaking to me about potentially putting a concept in. They said you had a pop-up Bird & Bone and were interested in doing a pop-up like the Salty Donut did. " Hales sent them information on his concept and negotiations started.

With plans to do a total renovation and takeover of the Seagrape dining room and outdoor space by early 2017, Hales is looking at two phases of the project. Phase one will have the restaurant serving food by November 2016, with a total renovation of the indoor and outdoor space by the first quarter of 2017. Bird & Bone will also offer an in-house farmers market and grab-and-go section.

Hales says that, although this is his biggest undertaking so far, he's been working at all facets of this endeavor for years. "I Have Sakaya, which is fast-casual and I have a full-service restaurant. I also have an events company, and a mobile food operation. I do have experience. We're ready for this and we're already in there working with the team. It's exciting. We're going to create something really great."

Hales, who takes culinary inspiration from his travels, will offer his own takes on true American cuisine. "What I've been telling everyone is that this is not my grandmother's story. This is my interpretation of traveling and eating things and bringing the experiences back to Miami. When I went to [Sean Brock's] Husk, for example, I understood why it's look at the way it is. I't's really American food and it's done in such a way that it's inspiring."

Bird & Bone's menu will offer items like slow-roasted lamb ribs with white BBQ sauce, charred cauliflower, and cayenne pepper; deviled ham; and Nashville hot chicken, which will be one of Hales' signature dishes. In addition, Hales will offer aged country hams, sliced on site. Vegans won't be disappointed, as the chef promises many veggie options to sate any palate.

Prices aren't set, but Hales says dinner, "without getting extravagant" will run about $45-50 per person. "The price points will be appropriate for the room rates at the hotel."

Hales will also take over the 1930's House, renaming it Nina's Guest House. There, he will offer cocktails made with pressed juices and high-end artisanal spirits. In addition, Hales will serve tacos from his Centro Taco menu. Tacos will be made with Taquiza tortillas and will include a Florida gator, Baja fish, and fried chicken taco.

Hales is also looking forward to sharing the property with chef Dale Talde. "We're brothers. We're both Filipino. He;s a great guy. I've known Dale for a while and we're both excited to work under the same roof. I think we're going to be great compliments to each others style. I think between him and myself this is going to become a go-to place."

One can only imagine the innovative collaborative Talde/Hales dinners in Miami Beach's future.

If you want to work at Bird & Bone, Hales is hiring all FOH and BOH positions. You can apply in-person at the hotel (4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach) Wednesday, October 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. and Thursday, October 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or online at hyatt.com/jobs.

