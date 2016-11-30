Raw Juce to Open in Miami Beach This Month

EXPAND Raw Juce juices Courtesy of Raw Juce

Miami's beachside is about to get another brightly colored, healthy fast-food concept. Palm Beach County-based juice and smoothie bar Raw Juce is days away from opening its second Miami-Dade location in Miami Beach (959 West Ave., Suite 13).

The outpost was slated to debut a few months ago but has since moved its opening date to the week of December 12. In 2017, Raw Juce hopes to open a Coral Gables spot as well as a locale inside the Turnberry Isle Resort in Aventura.

The brand, centered on all things raw and organic, features an assortment of juices made with everything from coconut, orange, and blueberry to jalapeño, lime, and ginger ($9.50 to $11). There's cold-pressed black and mocha coffee too, which uses ingredients such as almond milk, cacao dip, and Madagascar vanilla.

But cofounder Barry Rabkin insists that Raw Juce's concept isn't an "end all be all" cure. He wants to encourage customers to live a healthier lifestyle by eating (and drinking) uncooked, unprocessed, and mostly organic foods. To make it more appealing, Raw Juice takes whole fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds and transforms them into aesthetically pleasing açaí bowls and brightly colored juice cleanses.

"Juicing is a convenient way to get the amount of fruits and vegetables that you really need," he says. "You can't go to the gym one day and look like a body builder. Good health is something that needs to happen every day."

Besides juice, there's a bevy of smoothies ($9 to $13.50), açaí bowls ($10.50 to $13.50), raw oatmeal ($6), salads, and raw desserts on the menu. Munch on bites such as raw cashew butter cups, made with coconut oil and sea salt; banana cinnamon crunch raw oatmeal parfait, which blends bananas, almond milk, cinnamon, and honey; and a range of açaí bowls that fuse ingredients like goji berries, honey, mango, strawberries, bee pollen, and protein.

All of Raw Juce's products are 100 percent, USDA-certified organic, a title Rabkin has worked hard for.

"Getting the name was a really long and intensive process," he says. "It's important to know what you're eating and drinking. But what people misunderstand is they want to cleanse for a day, and then eat a hamburger the next. It doesn't work like that."

