Raw Juce Opens in Coral Gables With Brickell Store Coming Soon

EXPAND Raw Juce juices Courtesy of Raw Juce

Miami's juice bar craze continues this week as Raw Juce unveils its third Miami-Dade storefront in less than a year. The Palm Beach-based juice and smoothie bar opens in a Coral Gables strip mall (1430 S. Dixie Hwy.) on Thursday, May 18, steps away from Shake Shack, Green Monkey Yoga, and Spring Chicken.

The opening coincides with a recent Grubhub study claiming residents order juice cleanses a whopping 583 percent more than any other city in the nation, which may explain Raw Juce's steadfast Miami takeover.

The first Miami-Dade store opened about a year ago on Biscayne Boulevard just north of Aventura Mall, followed by a location on Miami Beach (959 West Ave., Suite 13). Co-founder Barry Rabkin plans to open a Brickell outpost sometime this summer.

"It feels great to be expanding across Miami," he says.

In addition to storefronts across Miami, Raw Juce has opened locations in Boca, Jupiter, and Weston within the last year. "We're really just beginning, though," he told New Times in May 2016. "We have some big plans in the works. We will definitely be expanding across the country. Whether it's D.C., Texas, or New York first, we'll be everywhere one day."

Every location, from its decor to its menu and ingredients, is nearly identical. Every cold-pressed juice is made in a commissary kitchen in Boca and outsourced to locations across South Florida.

EXPAND Matcha smoothie Courtesy of Raw Juce

But with the launch of the Coral Gables store come two new menu items: a matcha smoothie and a matcha bowl. Though Rabkin wouldn't disclose details of the items' secret blends, he insists they're both delicious.

With vegan and vegetarian eateries on the rise, Raw Juce's philosophy is centered on living a healthier lifestyle by eating (and drinking) uncooked, unprocessed, and mostly organic foods. Think whole fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds transformed into aesthetically pleasing açaí bowls and brightly colored juice cleanses.