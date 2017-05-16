menu

Raw Juce Opens in Coral Gables With Brickell Store Coming Soon

Venezuelan-American Gastropub Edukos Opens in Little Havana


Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 12 p.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Raw Juce juices
Courtesy of Raw Juce
Miami's juice bar craze continues this week as Raw Juce unveils its third Miami-Dade storefront in less than a year. The Palm Beach-based juice and smoothie bar opens in a Coral Gables strip mall (1430 S. Dixie Hwy.) on Thursday, May 18, steps away from Shake Shack, Green Monkey Yoga, and Spring Chicken.

The opening coincides with a recent Grubhub study claiming residents order juice cleanses a whopping 583 percent more than any other city in the nation, which may explain Raw Juce's steadfast Miami takeover.

The first Miami-Dade store opened about a year ago on Biscayne Boulevard just north of Aventura Mall, followed by a location on Miami Beach (959 West Ave., Suite 13). Co-founder Barry Rabkin plans to open a Brickell outpost sometime this summer.

"It feels great to be expanding across Miami," he says.

In addition to storefronts across Miami, Raw Juce has opened locations in Boca, Jupiter, and Weston within the last year. "We're really just beginning, though," he told New Times in May 2016. "We have some big plans in the works. We will definitely be expanding across the country. Whether it's D.C., Texas, or New York first, we'll be everywhere one day."

Every location, from its decor to its menu and ingredients, is nearly identical. Every cold-pressed juice is made in a commissary kitchen in Boca and outsourced to locations across South Florida.

Matcha smoothie
Courtesy of Raw Juce

But with the launch of the Coral Gables store come two new menu items: a matcha smoothie and a matcha bowl. Though Rabkin wouldn't disclose details of the items' secret blends, he insists they're both delicious.

With vegan and vegetarian eateries on the rise, Raw Juce's philosophy is centered on living a healthier lifestyle by eating (and drinking) uncooked, unprocessed, and mostly organic foods. Think whole fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds transformed into aesthetically pleasing açaí bowls and brightly colored juice cleanses.

Besides juice, there's also a bevy of smoothies ($9 to $13.50), açaí bowls ($10.50 to $13.50), raw oatmeal ($6), salads, and raw desserts. Munch on bites such as raw cashew butter cups, made with coconut oil and sea salt; banana cinnamon crunch raw oatmeal parfait, which blends bananas, almond milk, cinnamon, and honey; and a range of açaí bowls that fuse ingredients such as goji berries, honey, mango, strawberries, bee pollen, and protein. All of Raw Juce's products are 100 percent, USDA-certified organic.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

