Raw Juce Opens in Coral Gables With Brickell Store Coming Soon
|
Raw Juce juices
Courtesy of Raw Juce
Miami's juice bar craze continues this week as Raw
The opening coincides with a recent Grubhub study claiming residents order juice cleanses a whopping 583 percent more than any other city in the nation, which may explain Raw
The first Miami-Dade store opened about a year ago on Biscayne Boulevard just north of Aventura Mall, followed by a location on Miami Beach (959 West Ave., Suite 13). Co-founder Barry Rabkin plans to open a Brickell outpost sometime this summer.
"It feels great to be expanding across Miami," he says.
In addition to storefronts across Miami, Raw
Every location, from its decor to its menu and ingredients, is nearly identical. Every cold-pressed juice is made in a commissary kitchen in Boca and outsourced to locations across South Florida.
|
Matcha smoothie
Courtesy of Raw Juce
But with the launch of the Coral Gables store come two new menu items: a matcha smoothie and a matcha bowl. Though Rabkin wouldn't disclose details of the items' secret blends, he insists they're both delicious.
With vegan and vegetarian eateries on the rise, Raw
Besides juice, there's also a bevy of smoothies ($9 to $13.50), açaí bowls ($10.50 to $13.50), raw oatmeal ($6), salads, and raw desserts. Munch on
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Miami dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!