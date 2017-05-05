Naked Taco to Open at Resorts World Bimini

Party in Bimini at Naked Taco Photo by Laine Doss

Ralph Pagano is driving in the rain to Naked Taco where he is to oversee his favorite holiday: Cinco de Mayo. His South Beach restaurant's festivities start early and the chef is ready to participate. "I'll be at table 21 in a half hour with a margarita in my hand."

Pagano, who also owns Naked Crab in Fort Lauderdale and Naked Lunch in Miami, has other, larger news to share. His Naked Taco is opening at Resorts World in Bimini.

Pagano, who hosted a chef takeover at the resort/casino in the Bahamas a few years back, describes the Bahamas outpost. "We will serve all things tacos, margaritas, and fun."

Naked Taco Bimini, scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend, will boast an open kitchen and a tequila bar. The 70 indoor seats will likely never be used since it also comes equipped with cabanas and a pool. In addition, the restaurant will offer something not found anywhere in Miami — it's own sports book window right inside the eatery.

For Pagano, who is part owner of a race horse, the marriage of tacos and gambling on an exotic island is a natural. "I was in Bimini and just noticed how beautiful it is. The idea of opening Naked Taco at Resorts has been in the works for a while, but now there's this idea of putting in a sports book."

The island, which was the inspiration for Hemingway's "The Old Man and the Sea", is a sport fishing dream and Pagano plans on using the sea's bounty for his restaurant. "The menu will be virtually the same as in South Beach, with the addition of fresh seafood like conch, lobster, grouper, mahi, and snapper."

Tequila! Courtesy of Naked Taco

In addition, the chef, who calls Naked Taco "internationally known, nationally recognized, and locally accepted", plans on having a massive weekend event at the resort mid-July. "We're doing an eat, drink, and play experience where myself and a group of Miami's best chefs and bartenders will host the weekend." Activities include dinners, drinks, fishing, and (of course) gambling. Further details and pricing is being planned and will be announced at a later date. As Pagano puts it, "It's going to be tacos, tequila, and three team teasers."

Bimini, Miami's closest neighbor, is less than an hour by plane. Says the chef, "It takes me longer to get from Boca to Miami Beach than it does to get to the island."

In the meantime, Pagano plans on celebrating the news at his Naked Taco on South Beach, where it's Cinco de Mayo all day and all night. "There are dancing girls, a face painter painting sugar skulls, shot girls, a DJ, and margaritas flowing."

What time does this Cinco de Mayo celebration go until? Says Pagano, "Until we run out of tequila. And I happened to order 100 cases yesterday."

