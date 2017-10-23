Ralph Pagano Takes the Stage at the South Beach Seafood Festival

The South Beach Seafood Festival offered a weekend of stone crabs, Chardonnay, and the return of Ralph Pagano to the stage.

Clad in a black shirt and pants and a bright-yellow sport jacket, the chef was greeted to thunderous applause as he addressed the thousands of people who came to enjoy food from local chefs such as Andre Bienvenu (Joe's Stone Crab), Peter Vauthy (Red the Steakhouse), Sean Brasel (Meat Market), and Bernie Matz (Bodega Taqueria y Tequila).