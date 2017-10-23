 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Click here for New Times' slideshow of the South Beach Seafood Festival.
Click here for New Times' slideshow of the South Beach Seafood Festival.
Courtesy South Beach Seafood Festival

Ralph Pagano Takes the Stage at the South Beach Seafood Festival

Laine Doss | October 23, 2017 | 11:04am
AA

The South Beach Seafood Festival offered a weekend of stone crabs, Chardonnay, and the return of Ralph Pagano to the stage.

Clad in a black shirt and pants and a bright-yellow sport jacket, the chef was greeted to thunderous applause as he addressed the thousands of people who came to enjoy food from local chefs such as Andre Bienvenu (Joe's Stone Crab), Peter Vauthy (Red the Steakhouse), Sean Brasel (Meat Market), and Bernie Matz (Bodega Taqueria y Tequila).

Related Stories

Pagano sustained serious burns in a gas explosion in Bimini this past June and spent nearly two months at Jackson Memorial's Ryder Trauma Center. The evening marked a return to public life since the accident. Pagano says of the evening: "Being back with my friends and seeing everyone throwing down onstage was way better than the operating room and not half as dangerous."

The Friday event featured the popular Chefs' Showdown — eight head-to-head competitions in which Miami toques cook for seafood-centric bragging rights. The big winners were as follows:

  • Battle Crab: Andre Bienvenu of Joe's Stone Crab
  • Battle Surf 'n' Turf: Sean Brasel of Meat Market Miami
  • Battle Taco: Bernie Matz of Bodega South Beach
  • Battle Tuna: Jim Pastor of the Rusty Pelican
  • Battle Shrimp: Nicolas Cabrera of Lure Fishbar South Beach
  • Battle Fish: Demetrios Pyliotis of Poseidon Greek Restaurant & Outdoor Lounge
  • Battle Sushi: Masatomo Hamaya of Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
  • Battle Oyster Pit: James Versfelt of Shelborne South Beach

This past Saturday, thousands of revelers took to the beach to dine on stone crabs, smoked oysters, and jumbo shrimp as the festivities continued. Dozens of Miami restaurants, including Pagano's Naked Crab, set up minicafés on the sand. The chef held court for several hours, greeting fans and well wishers while sampling his own seafood offerings.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it's like to wait tables.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >