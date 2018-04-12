Ralph Pagano Celebrated for His Courage at JWU's Zest Awards

Last evening, Miami's top chefs, bartenders, and restaurateurs gathered at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami Beach for the seventh-annual Zest Awards.

In 2012, Johnson & Wales University founded the awards to pay tribute to the most gifted professionals in Miami's culinary community. Today, winning a coveted Zest is considered an honor, with many chefs likening it to a local James Beard Award.

The Zests, hosted by Veritage Miami's Lyn Farmer, were presented in nine categories (Best Bar/Lounge, Best Wine Program, Baking & Pastry Chef of the Year, Chef of the Year, Best New Restaurant, Best Boutique Restaurant, Best Restaurant, Readers' Choice — Food & Drink Influencer, and Readers' Choice — Food Reporting).