Atrium bar at Rácket.
Atrium bar at Rácket.
Courtesy of Rácket

Rácket Opens in Wynwood With Two Bar Concepts

Elena Vivas | January 11, 2018 | 10:00am
AA

Nestled between Gramps and J. Wakefield stands the newest place to get well-made cocktails in Wynwood.

The brainchild of Home Cookin' Hospitality Group, better known for Foxhole and Drunken Dragon, Rácket houses two variant bars, each offering a unique setting and libation experience.

The "atrium" and "sky-lit" rooms are each dedicated to different spirits. One specializes in tequila and mezcal, and the other focuses on vodka, gin, and bourbon. Cocktails cost about $13 to $14. There is also a rumored third room, which is expected to open upstairs later this year.

The atrium room boasts large windows looking out onto the sidewalk for people-watching. The decor is modern with touches of midcentury flair. At the bar, find tequila drinks such as the Blessing in Disguise, a spicy blend of Herradura reposado, sweet mango, habanero shrub, Old Forester, lime, and agave.

The larger of the two areas is the sky-lit room, situated directly behind the atrium. The industrial architecture of the art gallery that formerly occupied the space has been maintained; the room incorporates tall ceilings, metal piping, and sleek wood paneling to create a chic, metropolitan aura. The rectangle bar is the centerpiece, standing beneath a skylight, where you can drink under the stars. The menu lists bourbon, gin, and vodka and includes sultry concoctions such as the Pine Wood, containing bourbon, pineapple, lemon, maple, and Fernet-Branca.

Rácket will begin serving food by February. Expect toasted panini, salads, charcuterie, and small bites. The venue will also host daily happy hour from 4 to 8 p.m., musical acts, a weekly Home Cookin' Days party with an open bar, and free barbecue Tuesdays from 9 to 11 p.m. 

Rácket. 150 NW 24th St., Miami; racketwynwood.com. Daily 1 p.m to 3 a.m.

