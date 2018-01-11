Rácket Opens in Wynwood With Two Bar Concepts

Nestled between Gramps and J. Wakefield stands the newest place to get well-made cocktails in Wynwood.

The brainchild of Home Cookin' Hospitality Group, better known for Foxhole and Drunken Dragon, Rácket houses two variant bars, each offering a unique setting and libation experience.

The "atrium" and "sky-lit" rooms are each dedicated to different spirits. One specializes in tequila and mezcal, and the other focuses on vodka, gin, and bourbon. Cocktails cost about $13 to $14. There is also a rumored third room, which is expected to open upstairs later this year.