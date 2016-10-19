Pura Organic Sangria Comes to Miami

Pura Organic Sangria is now available in Whole Foods stores across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Courtesy of M2Brands, Inc.

To most Miamians, ordering sangria usually means getting a glass of cheap wine mixed with chunks of fruit. And, some modern takes on this popular drink have gotten a little out of hand, says Maribel De Armas of M2Brands, Inc., the brand manager for Pura Organic Sangria that's made its way to the Magic City.

According to De Armas, Pura is a "top-of-the-line" drink consisting of natural orange and lemon juice, natural cane sugar, and wine made from Monastrell grapes organically-grown in Jumilla, Spain. A 750 ml bottle retails between $10-12.

Pura is also the "first" real organic sangria, De Armas says, and is certified as such in Spain. It's a feature that De Armas says will appeal to those seeking a healthier lifestyle. "In today's market, everyone's so health conscious and organic is such a big factor in people's lives."

Sangria is considered to have its origins in Spain, although its exact birthplace isn't entirely clear. According to the SAGE Encyclopedia of Alcohol, people started added fruit to their wine in Spain shortly after the Roman Empire conquered the county a little more than two millennia ago.

And the way it's enjoyed sounds an awful lot like how sangria is enjoyed in Miami. From the Encyclopedia:

Whenever sangria began, it soon spread throughout Spain, eventually becoming as associated with Spain as beer is with Germany and tequila with Mexico. Sangria made with local wines [became] a part of daily life in many parts of Spain, served at gatherings of family and friends, at neighborhood picnics, and at the country's many wine bars.



Sitting at nine percent alcohol-by-volume, De Armas suggests serving Pura by itself or on the rocks with a splash of club soda and a lemon slice.

Like with other launches in Miami, there will be a slew of mixology events associated with Pura at local bars — but most likely not until starting in November, De Armas says. Although nothing has been planned yet, De Armas says to follow the Pura Sangria Facebook page, or visit the website at purasangria.com to keep up with events.

If you don't feel like waiting for the launch, Pura is currently available in all Whole Foods Markets throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. It's also available in 12 additional independent stores in the two counties, although a list wasn't immediately available.