menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Pura Organic Sangria Comes to Miami

Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at 11 a.m.
By David Minsky
Pura Organic Sangria is now available in Whole Foods stores across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
Pura Organic Sangria is now available in Whole Foods stores across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
Courtesy of M2Brands, Inc.
A A

To most Miamians, ordering sangria usually means getting a glass of cheap wine mixed with chunks of fruit. And, some modern takes on this popular drink have gotten a little out of hand, says Maribel De Armas of M2Brands, Inc., the brand manager for Pura Organic Sangria that's made its way to the Magic City. 

According to De Armas, Pura is a "top-of-the-line" drink consisting of natural orange and lemon juice, natural cane sugar, and wine made from Monastrell grapes organically-grown in Jumilla, Spain. A 750 ml bottle retails between $10-12. 

Pura is also the "first" real organic sangria, De Armas says, and is certified as such in Spain. It's a feature that De Armas says will appeal to those seeking a healthier lifestyle. "In today's market, everyone's so health conscious and organic is such a big factor in people's lives."

Related Stories

Sangria is considered to have its origins in Spain, although its exact birthplace isn't entirely clear. According to the SAGE Encyclopedia of Alcohol, people started added fruit to their wine in Spain shortly after the Roman Empire conquered the county a little more than two millennia ago. 

And the way it's enjoyed sounds an awful lot like how sangria is enjoyed in Miami. From the Encyclopedia

Whenever sangria began, it soon spread throughout Spain, eventually becoming as associated with Spain as beer is with Germany and tequila with Mexico. Sangria made with local wines [became] a part of daily life in many parts of Spain, served at gatherings of family and friends, at neighborhood picnics, and at the country's many wine bars.


Sitting at nine percent alcohol-by-volume, De Armas suggests serving Pura by itself or on the rocks with a splash of club soda and a lemon slice.

Like with other launches in Miami, there will be a slew of mixology events associated with Pura at local bars — but most likely not until starting in November, De Armas says. Although nothing has been planned yet, De Armas says to follow the Pura Sangria Facebook page, or visit the website at purasangria.com to keep up with events. 

If you don't feel like waiting for the launch, Pura is currently available in all Whole Foods Markets throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. It's also available in 12 additional independent stores in the two counties, although a list wasn't immediately available. 

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Whole Foods Market
More Info
More Info

1020 Alton Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-938-2800

wholefoodsmarket.com/southbeach

miles
Whole Foods Market
More Info
More Info

21105 Biscayne Blvd.
Aventura, FL 33180

305-682-4400

wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/aventura

miles
Whole Foods Market
More Info
More Info

11701 S. Dixie Highway
Pinecrest, FL 33156

305-969-5800

wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/pinecrest

miles
Whole Foods Market
More Info
More Info

6701 Red Rd.
Coral Gables, FL 33143

305-421-9421

wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/coralgables

miles
Whole Foods Market
More Info
More Info

299 SE Third St.
Miami, FL 33131

305-995-0600

wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/downtownm...

miles
Whole Foods Market
More Info
More Info

12150 Biscayne Blvd.
North Miami, FL 33181

305-892-5500

wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/northmiami

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >