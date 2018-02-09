 


Pubbelly Sushi Opens Full-Service Restaurant at Aventura MallEXPAND
Courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi

Pubbelly Sushi Opens Full-Service Restaurant at Aventura Mall

Clarissa Buch | February 9, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

Nine months after debuting a grab-and-go market inside Aventura Mall, Pubbelly Sushi has moved into a larger and more permanent space within the mall's 350,000-square-foot expanded wing.

"We chose the Aventura Mall as it is one of the busiest malls in Florida," chef/owner Jose Mendin told New Times in April 2017. "We were looking for a place where we could showcase our product in a new way that would reach people from different countries and cultures."

That means the restaurant will be back to offering tables, chairs, and waitstaff beginning Saturday, February 10, in a space near Genuine Pizza and Cvi.che 105, all located within the mall's new outdoor atrium. The restaurant will seat 100-plus diners inside and more at the bar and on the front patio.

As with any Pubbelly Sushi location, Aventura will offer all of Mendin's signature items, including salads, sushi rolls, and sashimi, as well as speciality plates such as tuna pizza drizzled with garlic aioli and truffle oil; shrimp ceviche taquitos stuffed with avocado mousse and red pico de gallo; bigeye tuna or Wagyu beef tartare; and the butter krab roll.

Unlike the grab-and-go market, the new location will also offer larger dishes, such as octopus with spicy lemongrass and crispy garlic; miso black cod with charred spring onions; pork belly with orange peel and tobanjan; and a daily selection of raw oysters. Corporate executive chef Jorge Mijango will oversee the Aventura location, as he does for all other Pubbelly outposts.

For dessert, expect Pubbelly pastry chef Maria Orantes' chocolate miso bread pudding; coco loco, made with compressed pineapple, spiced blondie, brown-butter streusel, and textures of coconut; and a mason jar stuffed with dulce de leche mousse, fresh strawberries, and matcha brûlée foam.

Pubbelly Sushi's expanded location joins a growing number of recently opened eateries at Aventura Mall. On the ground level, Blue Bottle Coffee debuted its second South Florida shop, and Rosetta Bakery is expected to follow suit within the next few months. Tap 42 will also open within the next year. There's also the new Treats Food Hall, which will include outposts of Hank & Harry's Delicatessen, My Ceviche, Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen, Poke 305, and Shake Shack.

Pubbelly Sushi Aventura. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 936, Aventura; 305-690-7710; pubbellysushi.us. Lunch and dinner daily 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; happy hour daily 4 to 7 p.m.; late-night happy hour Thursday through Sunday 10 p.m. till closing.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

