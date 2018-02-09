Pubbelly Sushi Opens Full-Service Restaurant at Aventura Mall

Nine months after debuting a grab-and-go market inside Aventura Mall, Pubbelly Sushi has moved into a larger and more permanent space within the mall's 350,000-square-foot expanded wing.

"We chose the Aventura Mall as it is one of the busiest malls in Florida," chef/owner Jose Mendin told New Times in April 2017. "We were looking for a place where we could showcase our product in a new way that would reach people from different countries and cultures."

That means the restaurant will be back to offering tables, chairs, and waitstaff beginning Saturday, February 10, in a space near Genuine Pizza and Cvi.che 105, all located within the mall's new outdoor atrium. The restaurant will seat 100-plus diners inside and more at the bar and on the front patio.