Pubbelly Sushi Opens Grab-and-Go Market at Aventura Mall

Courtesy of Pubbelly

Four months after opening Pubbelly Sushi inside Brickell City Centre, the boys are back with a fourth location and an updated concept: Pubbelly Sushi Market at Aventura Mall.

Instead of offering tables, chairs, and waitstaff, the Pubbelly Boys' newest space is a grab-and-go version of the company's signature sushi gastropub. The spot caters to busy shoppers or those who prefer take-out rather than dine-in.

"We chose the Aventura Mall as it is one of the busiest malls in Florida," chef/owner Jose Mendin says. "We were looking for a place where we could showcase our product in a new way that would reach people from different countries and cultures."

Pubbelly Sushi Market inside Aventura Mall. Photo via Instagram

Though the market is meant to be fast, Mendin assures quality is not compromised. "We are still very dedicated to good service and ingredients," he explains, "while also delivering the fun, approachable, neighborhood vibe that Pubbelly Sushi has come to be known for."

The menu ($2 to $16) offers a selection of salads, sushi rolls, and sashimi, as well as speciality plates such as tuna pizza drizzled with garlic aioli and truffle oil ($16) and shrimp ceviche taquitos stuffed with avocado mousse and red pico de gallo ($12). New to the menu is a selection of poke bowls, including salmon kimchi ($12) and tuna with sesame sweet soy ($8).

The small, industrial-designed space, located on the first floor near Gucci and Nordstrom, features a narrow bar with a handful of metal stools. Otherwise, the space is largely standing-room-only. Outside the shop is a public seating area.

Aventura's Pubbelly Sushi Market is the first of its kind for the successful Miami restaurateurs. Though no other market versions are planned, Mendin entertains the possibility of expansion.

