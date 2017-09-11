Pubbelly Owner Slams Miami Beach Over Extended Curfew

Pubbelly's Juan F. Ayora called New Times with some good news on Monday morning. "All of our restaurants are OK, including the ones in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic," Ayora says.

But Ayora isn't feeling great about his restaurants this morning. That's because neither Ayora nor his Pubbelly Group partners are allowed back to the Beach to assess any damages due to mayor Philip Levine's curfew, which lasts until noon on Tuesday. Ayora only knew the status of the Miami Beach Pubbelly restaurants from his director of operations who lives on the beach and decided to ride out the storm there.

The extended curfew means lost revenue for businesses — as much as $100,000 a day, according to Ayora. The owner says he'd hoped to open Pubbelly early on Tuesday with a discounted menu for locals sick of eating canned tuna in a boarded up condo. But that will be almost impossible since he can't get in earlier to reopen the restaurant.