Proper Sausages' Grab-and-Go Menu Takes Burgers and Sandwiches Up a Notch

Freddy and Danielle Kaufmann's quaint Miami Shores butcher shop, Proper Sausages, has been the go-to spot for artisanal sausages and responsibly sourced meat since it opened in 2013. The shop also offers an exceptional grab-and-go sandwich menu made with the antibiotic- and hormone-free, grass-fed, organic meats and poultry it sells.

"We offered sandwiches from the beginning," Freddy says, "but the amount of sandwiches we sell now is the highest it's ever been."

The shop offers about a dozen sandwiches, along with a daily special and burger of the week — all listed on a chalkboard. There are no tables or chairs, so be prepared to take your lunch to go or enjoy it on the bench outside.