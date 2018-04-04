Proof Pizza & Pasta Pops-Up at Taurus (Correction)

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that the Proof pop-up dishes would be served at Ariete and Taurus. The pop-up food will be served at Taurus only.

When chef Justin Flit announced that his beloved Proof Pizza & Pasta would close its doors on March 25, fans of the Midtown Miami restaurants clamored to get one last meal in.

Now, the co-founder of Proof has announced the restaurant is popping up at Taurus in Coconut Grove.

Beginning April 20th, there will be a wood-burning oven behind Ariete and Taurus Whiskey Bar where the Proof pizza legacy will live on (there will be no pasta at this pop-up). Guests will be able to enjoy these dishes at Taurus. Menu items will include Proof classics including shaved brussels salad ($9) and truffle pizza with mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan ($13).

New options will include a short rib black garlic pizza ($15) and homemade dips served with Sullivan Street Bakery bread like charred eggplant, braised heirloom tomatoes and aged cheddar fonduta ($11).

The Proof burger ($17) will also be making a comeback as a Wednesday special with only 24 available each hump day.

Beltran and Flit cooked together at each of their restaurants within the past six months. Beltran, hinting that he has "serious" plans to expand his restaurant exposure, wanted to add another member to his team and couldn't think of another chef he wanted on his team more. Though best known for his work at Ariete, Beltran is also chef and partner at Taurus.

Flit, a resident of Coconut Grove, said of this collaboration, "Mike and I have a lot of the same vision, we are all about small businesses and all about the community and we have a lot of the same beliefs as chefs and restaurateurs. Mike was kind enough to offer this to me and I am super excited about it as Ariete has always been one of my favorite restaurants."

The pop-up will last for six months but, according to Flit, it could last longer.

Proof Pop-Up at Taurus. 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday - Thursday (closed Monday); 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. barbecue Sunday; starting April 20. 3540 Main Hwy., Miami 33133;

305-444-7949; taurusbeerandwhiskey.com.

