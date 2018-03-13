Proof Pizza & Pasta Announces Closing Date

It hasn't been an easy few days for Miami restaurants. Last week, Federal Donuts and Dizengoff — two concepts by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Solomonov — closed, and now another local favorite, Proof Pizza & Pasta, is on its way out.

Yesterday afternoon, Proof's chef/owner, Justin Flit, shared the following message on Instagram: "All of us at PROOF would like to thank our loyal patrons for the support and business you have given us over the past 3.5 years. We feel that it is our responsibility to inform everyone we will be closing our restaurant effective March 25th, 2018."

Flit told New Times the reason for the closure is simple economics. "I’ve never been one to make excuses. At the end of the day, we were not profitable enough to keep the restaurant going long term. Of course, we could put the blame on Zika, construction, the hurricane, but the restaurant business is so competitive, and if you aren’t busy all the time, you aren’t going to make it."

Opening in 2014, Proof quickly became known for its homemade pastas and pizzas and was frequented by many local chefs and bloggers, including Geoffrey Anderson and Dianne Rubin of Miami Food Pug.

"We've been going since opening night a few years back," Anderson says, "and the closure hits so close to home. It's rare to find a place so consistently good. There's a reason people always rank the pizza, pasta, and burger among the best in the city. The loss of Proof leaves a huge hole in the scene."

Earlier this year, Flit cooked a dinner with chef Michael Beltran of Ariete. Beltran says of the imminent closing: "Justin is my brother. Proof is an amazing restaurant. What he accomplished over the past three years won't be diminished by this small bump in the road. He's just getting started."

Flit wants customers to remember Proof's "friendly service and quality food." It's uncertain whether he will reopen the restaurant.

If you want one last slice of pizza or steaming bowl of pasta, you still have time. Proof will be open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday until it closes its doors March 25.

Proof. 3328 N. Miami Ave; 786-536-9562; proofpizza.com.

