How to Celebrate the Royal Wedding in Miami

This Saturday, the world will watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.
Although the wedding ceremony will be private, about 350,000 people are expected to travel to the English city to watch the carriage processional afterward. The processional will travel from the chapel to Windsor Castle, where the newlyweds will begin their lives together.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at noon, which translates to 6 a.m. in Miami. All major TV stations are expected to broadcast the pomp and spectacle live.
If you haven't booked your flight to England, don't fret: Miami restaurants and shops will celebrate the wedding with special treats, an English tea, and viewing parties.
The National Hotel. The South Beach hotel will host a breakfast featuring a live broadcast of the royal nuptials. The event begins at 7 a.m. and costs $40 per person. Enjoy breakfast and a complimentary mimosa. Wear your best headdress for a chance to win a complimentary brunch for two at Tamara’s Bistro. 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.
Her Royal Household. British celebrity chef Andy Bates will host a celebratory British tea, beginning at a civilized 10:30 a.m. Expect English treats such as tea served in vintage China cups, scones and jam, mini sausage rolls, cucumber sandwiches, Victoria sponge cake, and the Royal Sip champagne cocktail. Get dressed in your finest frock and hat for a chance to win the best-dressed and fascinator awards. The royal wedding will be broadcast on TV screens. 19515 Harding Ave., Surfside. Tickets cost $25 and are available by calling 786-474-8706 or emailing ladyb@herroyalhousehold.com.
Honeybee Doughnuts. This Friday, the South Miami shop will offer the Royal Wedding beehive doughnut just in time for the May 19 nuptials. A royal twist on the shop's signature beehive, the confection is stuffed with fresh elderflower and lemon ($3.95). The special doughnut is available only this weekend while supplies last. 7388 Red Rd., South Miami; 786-773-2770; honeybeedoughnuts.com.
Dunkin' Donuts. Celebrate with the Royal Love Donut, a heart-shaped pastry filled with jelly and frosted with chocolate icing and a strawberry drizzle. The doughnut is available now through Sunday, May 20, at participating Dunkin' Donuts locations. In addition, many Miami stores will open at 5 a.m. this Saturday, so you can snag a dozen and a much-needed coffee to fuel up before watching the nuptials.
AMC Aventura 24. Fathom Events will present Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding, a special presentation of highlights of the wedding, at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets for the three-and-a-half-hour screening cost $10.70 via atomtickets.com. Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; fathomevents.com.
