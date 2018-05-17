How to Celebrate the Royal Wedding in Miami

This Saturday, the world will watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

Although the wedding ceremony will be private, about 350,000 people are expected to travel to the English city to watch the carriage processional afterward. The processional will travel from the chapel to Windsor Castle, where the newlyweds will begin their lives together.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at noon, which translates to 6 a.m. in Miami. All major TV stations are expected to broadcast the pomp and spectacle live.