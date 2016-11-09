Preorder Salty Donut Gifts and Doughnuts for Thanksgiving and Christmas

Preorder a torched pumpkin doughnut for your holiday festivities. Courtesy of the Salty Donut

The Salty Donut won't be open Thanksgiving or Christmas Day, but there's still a way to snag the shop's wildly popular doughnuts for you and your loved ones this holiday season.

The pop-up, which is expected to open as a brick-and-mortar before the end of 2016, launched an online shop stocked with seven varieties to preorder.

Though the website went live only this past Monday, cofounder Andy Rodriguez says more than 30 percent of available orders have already been placed.

"The shop and UberEats won't be open on either of those days," he says. "So we're going to have all hands on deck to make as many doughnuts as humanly possible."





According to Rodriguez, as each flavor sells out, it will no longer be available online for preorder. Until then, customers can assume their orders will be met. Rodriguez expects to be sold out within the next two weeks. According to Rodriguez, as each flavor sells out, it will no longer be available online for preorder. Until then, customers can assume their orders will be met. Rodriguez expects to be sold out within the next two weeks. "There really is an insane amount of doughnuts available," he says. "It's kind of crazy that we already had such a strong response." The sweet potato pie doughnut is vegan and gluten-free. Courtesy of the Salty Donut Available flavors include a torched pumpkin doughnut ($4.25), scooped out and filled with pumpkin custard and topped with homemade butternut toffee, candied pecans, crème fraîche, and an edible hibiscus leaf; a pecan pie cannoli doughnut ($5), stuffed with a vanilla-maple ricotta, dipped in dark chocolate, and dusted with powdered sugar; and a vegan, gluten-free baked sweet potato pie variety ($3.50), topped with homemade gingersnap streusel and whiskey-infused marshmallow fluff.





There's also an apple pie doughnut ($4), packed with homemade caramelized apple pie filling and covered in dulce de leche glaze. Signature flavors such as maple bacon ($3.50), traditional glazed ($2.25), and guava and cheese ($3.50) will be available too. There's also an apple pie doughnut ($4), packed with homemade caramelized apple pie filling and covered in dulce de leche glaze. Signature flavors such as maple bacon ($3.50), traditional glazed ($2.25), and guava and cheese ($3.50) will be available too. To place an order, make two selections: Thanksgiving or Christmas, and delivery or pickup. Doughnuts will be ready November 23 and December 24, depending upon your desired date. UberRush, an on-demand delivery network, will make doughnut rounds throughout the day, ensuring peak freshness. For pickup, customers can specify a time to visit the kitchen.

