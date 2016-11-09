menu

Preorder Salty Donut Gifts and Doughnuts for Thanksgiving and Christmas

Paul Qui Hosts Luckyrice at the Raleigh Hotel


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Preorder Salty Donut Gifts and Doughnuts for Thanksgiving and Christmas

Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 8:21 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Preorder a torched pumpkin doughnut for your holiday festivities.
Preorder a torched pumpkin doughnut for your holiday festivities.
Courtesy of the Salty Donut
A A

The Salty Donut won't be open Thanksgiving or Christmas Day, but there's still a way to snag the shop's wildly popular doughnuts for you and your loved ones this holiday season.

The pop-up, which is expected to open as a brick-and-mortar before the end of 2016, launched an online shop stocked with seven varieties to preorder.

Related Stories

Though the website went live only this past Monday, cofounder Andy Rodriguez says more than 30 percent of available orders have already been placed.

"The shop and UberEats won't be open on either of those days," he says. "So we're going to have all hands on deck to make as many doughnuts as humanly possible."


According to Rodriguez, as each flavor sells out, it will no longer be available online for preorder. Until then, customers can assume their orders will be met. Rodriguez expects to be sold out within the next two weeks.

"There really is an insane amount of doughnuts available," he says. "It's kind of crazy that we already had such a strong response."

The sweet potato pie doughnut is vegan and gluten-free.
The sweet potato pie doughnut is vegan and gluten-free.
Courtesy of the Salty Donut

Available flavors include a torched pumpkin doughnut ($4.25), scooped out and filled with pumpkin custard and topped with homemade butternut toffee, candied pecans, crème fraîche, and an edible hibiscus leaf; a pecan pie cannoli doughnut ($5), stuffed with a vanilla-maple ricotta, dipped in dark chocolate, and dusted with powdered sugar; and a vegan, gluten-free baked sweet potato pie variety ($3.50), topped with homemade gingersnap streusel and whiskey-infused marshmallow fluff.


There's also an apple pie doughnut ($4), packed with homemade caramelized apple pie filling and covered in dulce de leche glaze. Signature flavors such as maple bacon ($3.50), traditional glazed ($2.25), and guava and cheese ($3.50) will be available too.

To place an order, make two selections: Thanksgiving or Christmas, and delivery or pickup. Doughnuts will be ready November 23 and December 24, depending upon your desired date. UberRush, an on-demand delivery network, will make doughnut rounds throughout the day, ensuring peak freshness. For pickup, customers can specify a time to visit the kitchen.


"It's going to be interesting, to say the least," Rodriguez says. "We're making them all the morning of. We're trying to time it so all of the doughnuts are as fresh as possible."
Preorder Salty Donut Gifts and Doughnuts for Thanksgiving and Christmas (2)
Courtesy of the Salty Donut

In addition to offering sweets, the Salty Donut also rolled out a limited-edition coffee blend, holiday-inspired coffee mugs, and gift cards. They're all available online and will be offered in the soon-to-open brick-and-mortar.

According to Rodriguez, the permanent storefront should open sometime between Thanksgiving and Art Basel, which would mark a year since the pop-up drew hordes to a vacant lot in Wynwood.

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter. 


Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
The Salty Donut
More Info
More Info

29 NW 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-925-8126

saltydonut.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >