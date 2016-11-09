Pre-Order Salty Donut for Thanksgiving And Christmas
|
Pre-order a torched pumpkin doughnut for your holiday festivities.
Courtesy of the Salty Donut
The Salty Donut won't be open on Thanksgiving or Christmas Day, but there's still a way to snag their doughnuts for you and your loved ones this holiday season.
The popular doughnut shop, which is expected to open a brick and mortar before the end of 2016, launched an online shop stocked with seven different varieties to pre-order.
Though the website launched on November 7, co-founder Andy Rodriguez says more than 30 percent of available orders have already been placed.
"The shop and UberEats won't be open on either of those days," he says. "So we're going to have all hands on deck to make as many doughnuts as humanly possible."
According to Rodriguez, as each flavor sells out, it will no longer be available online for pre-order. Until then, customers can assume their orders will be met. Rodriguez expects to be completely sold out within the next two weeks.
"There really is an insane amount of doughnuts available," he says. "It's kind of crazy that we already had such a strong response."
|
The sweet potato pie doughnut is vegan and gluten-free.
Courtesy of the Salty Donut
Available flavors include a torched pumpkin doughnut ($4.25), scooped out and filled with pumpkin custard and topped with homemade butternut toffee, candied pecans, creme fraiche, and an edible hibiscus leaf; a pecan pie cannoli doughnut ($5) stuffed with a vanilla maple ricotta, dipped in dark chocolate, and dusted with powdered sugar; and a vegan, gluten-free baked sweet potato pie variety ($3.50), topped with homemade gingersnap streusel and a whiskey-infused marshmallow fluff.
There's also an apple pie doughnut ($4), packed with homemade caramelized apple pie filling and dulce de leche glaze. Signature flavors including maple bacon ($3.50), traditional glazed ($2.25), and guava and cheese ($3.50) will be available too.
To place an order, make two selections: Thanksgiving or Christmas; and delivery or pick-up. Doughnuts will be ready on November 23 and December 24, depending on your desired date. UberRush, an on-demand delivery network, will make doughnut rounds throughout the day, ensuring peak freshness. For pick-up, customers can specify a time to visit the kitchen for their order.
"It's going to be interesting to say the least," he says. "We're making them all the morning of. We're trying to time it so all of the doughnuts are as fresh as possible."
|
Courtesy of the Salty Donut
Along with sweets, the Salty Donut rolled out a limited-edition coffee blend as well as holiday-inspired coffee mugs and gift cards They're all available online and will be offered in its soon-to-open brick and mortar.
According to Rodriguez, the storefront should open sometime between Thanksgiving and Art Basel, which would mark a year since their pop-up drew hundreds to a vacant lot in Wynwood.
