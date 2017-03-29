menu

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Poke 305 Expands to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
Photo via Poke 305
This past summer, Poke 305 jumpstarted Miami's poke trend by opening a shop in downtown. Since, a batch of other businesses opened too, including Ono Poke in Wynwood and PokeBao in Coral Gables. Now it's time for expansions, with Poke 305 leading the way.

Owner Victoria Chediak plans to open two more storefronts — one in Coconut Grove and one on Alton Road — by summer 2017, a year since Poke 305's flagship debuted.

"We're definitely excited to be expanding," Chediak says. "It seems like only yesterday that we opened up our first location. It's a step in the right direction and we are all excited to see where this will take us."

At Poke 305, the Hawaiian seafood bowl is styled with a Latin touch, using ingredients such as guacamole and yuca chips.

In addition to offering curated bowls, the shop uses Chipotle’s method of ordering that allows customers to build lunch or dinner plates of their own, with custom bowls starting at $12.95. Choose between a salad, a burrito, or a bowl, served with miso soup. Bowls are filled with white rice, brown rice, or quinoa, and salads are made with a fresh spring mix. You then choose a dish-defining protein such as raw tuna, raw salmon, whitefish, chicken, or shrimp. Each order comes with an unlimited number of mix-ins, ranging from crunchy vegetables to Peruvian corn and wonton chips.

At Poke 305's new locations, which real estate agency the Comras Company helped secure, the shops will be designed and organized in a similar way to its flagship in downtown. At 1627 Alton Road, the Miami Beach outpost will be 825 square-feet, located adjacent to Regal Cinemas. The second shop at 3415 Main Highway will be slightly bigger, situated between Fuller Street and McFarlene Road bordering CoCoWalk.

"We identified prime locations with valuable infrastructure and moved swiftly to secure them," Comras Company's Spencer Young says. "It’s been exciting to work with them and we look forward to helping them with further growth.”

Chediak expects to continue to expand. "Right now we'll focus our attention and resources on these upcoming projects, but more locations is a definite possibility," she says.

Opening dates for Alton Road and Coconut Grove have not been announced. For more information, visit poke305.com.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Related Location

Poke 305
169 sw 7th st
Miami, Florida 33130

305-563-3811

www.poke305.com

