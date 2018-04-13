Planta's Weekend Brunch Offers Vegan Takes on Classic Favorites

SoFi's hottest plant-based spot will debut a new brunch menu this Saturday — so you can have your favorite midday, post-party meal with all of the deliciousness and none of the guilt.

Planta's brunch will run from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and include an array of the eatery's popular faves plus plant-based twists on classics such as a "lox" platter, banana pancakes, and steamed dumplings.

"I think everyone agrees that brunch is one of the most fun meals of the weekend, and we want Planta to be that fun, vibrant environment that people crave just as much as they crave the amazing food," owner David Grutman says.