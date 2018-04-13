 


Banana pancakes
Courtesy of Planta

Planta's Weekend Brunch Offers Vegan Takes on Classic Favorites

Hannah Sentenac | April 13, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

SoFi's hottest plant-based spot will debut a new brunch menu this Saturday — so you can have your favorite midday, post-party meal with all of the deliciousness and none of the guilt.

Planta's brunch will run from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and include an array of the eatery's popular faves plus plant-based twists on classics such as a "lox" platter, banana pancakes, and steamed dumplings.

"I think everyone agrees that brunch is one of the most fun meals of the weekend, and we want Planta to be that fun, vibrant environment that people crave just as much as they crave the amazing food," owner David Grutman says.

Avocado toast
Courtesy of Planta

"Our 100 percent plant-based brunch menu offers something for everyone, whether you prefer savory or sweet. Planta is the perfect setting for brunch — you can sit outside on the patio or inside where it is full of natural sunlight. Brunch is going to be amazing."

The menu will include vegan versions of brunch favorites such as cauliflower tots with truffled Parmesan ($11.25); the Frenchie pizza with mushrooms, squash, arugula, cashew mozzarella, almond Parmesan, and truffle vinaigrette ($19.50); a tofu scramble with zucchini cream, charred tomatoes, and shoots ($18.50); avocado toast with filone bread, pickles, olive oil, lemon, and Maldon sea salt ($15.50); and a "land lox platter" with smoked "salmon" carrots, cashew cream cheese, capers, pickles, and Sullivan Street Bakery sesame bread ($19.50).

Planta burger.
Courtesy of Planta

"We all put our heads together and came up with our favorite brunch items. That's why you'll see a "lox" platter, banana pancakes, and, of course, avocado toast, among other classic Planta items," Grutman adds. "Chef David Lee then developed these dishes in a completely plant-based way. He nailed it! Each dish is so flavorful and beautiful. Everyone will love to devour brunch, but they'll also want to Instagram Planta's brunch too."

Cocktails and wine will be available too, because what's brunch without booze?

Planta. 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8513; plantarestaurants.com. Brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

 
Hannah Sentenac covers veg food, drink, pop culture, travel, and animal advocacy issues. She is also editor-in-chief of LatestVeganNews.com.

