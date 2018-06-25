CombinAsian, a Plant-Based Bowls and Rolls Concept, Opens in Wynwood Miami

The newest spot to make its way into Wynwood's diverse culinary lineup is all about the bowls and rolls. CombinAsian is a plant-based eatery by co-owners Ruth Kim and Damion Codrington that specializes in meatless eats inspired by the couple's heritages.

"Because I am Korean and he is from Trinidad, we decided upon that name," Kim says. "We wanted to combine my Korean knowledge of food with other vegan items.