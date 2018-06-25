CombinAsian, a Plant-Based Bowls and Rolls Concept, Opens in Wynwood Miami

The newest spot to make its way into Wynwood's diverse culinary lineup is all about the bowls and rolls. CombinAsian is a plant-based eatery by co-owners Ruth Kim and Damion Codrington that specializes in meatless eats inspired by the couple's heritages.
"Because I am Korean and he is from Trinidad, we decided upon that name," Kim says. "We wanted to combine my Korean knowledge of food with other vegan items.
"Our vegan Asian concept came from a lack of an Asian vegan presence in Wynwood," she continues. "We are also vegans, and the search for vegan Asian dishes was difficult until now. We are proud to be the first of its kind in the area providing fast-food Asian vegan dishes, along with other, non-Asian meals."
The menu offers a lengthy list of bowls and big rolls. Choices include the Tasty Teriyaki, with rice, meatless protein, lettuce, red onions, carrots, green peppers, and teriyaki sauce ($9); the Cilantro Lime, with rice, fried tofu, cucumber, arugula, corn, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime sauce ($10); and the Kimbap Pow, with rice, meatless protein, cucumbers, pickled yellow radish, carrots, sesame kale, and kimbap soy sauce ($12). Hot sides ($5 each) include mac and cashew cheese, meatless meatballs, Korean-braised potatoes, and tater tots.
Can't decide? Order the CombinAsian super-bowl for $16 and add unlimited toppings and fillings.
In addition, the restaurant offers stadium-style seating to accommodate the eatery's future movie nights and themed events. Codrington, who's also a local DJ known as Damion Live, and guest DJs will spin from the onsite booth. Expect silent disco parties too. Local delivery is also available.
CombinAsian. 2324 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-705-5585; combinasian.com.
