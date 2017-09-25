Pink Rock Sea Pacific Eatery to Open on Española Way

Pink Rock Sea, a new poke shop, is about to sail into 214 Española Way on South Beach. The restaurant joins a roaster of Pacific-inspired concepts located across Miami-Dade, including Poke + Go, Ono, Poké 305, and PokéBao.

Specializing in the trending Hawaiian-born seafood bowl, Pink Rock Sea has a welcoming tropical-themed storefront accented with bright greens and pinks. The interior features a clear-cased service counter where patrons can view and choose ingredients for customizable medium or large bowls. There will also be a lineup of curated poke bowls.