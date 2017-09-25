Pink Rock Sea Pacific Eatery to Open on Española Way

Pink Rock Sea, a new poke shop, is about to sail into 214 Española Way on South Beach. The restaurant joins a roaster of Pacific-inspired concepts located across Miami-Dade, including Poke + Go, Ono, Poké 305, and PokéBao.
Specializing in the trending Hawaiian-born seafood bowl, Pink Rock Sea has a welcoming tropical-themed storefront accented with bright greens and pinks. The interior features a clear-cased service counter where patrons can view and choose ingredients for customizable medium or large bowls. There will also be a lineup of curated poke bowls.
Bowls are divided into three layers: base, protein, and toppings. Decide between white or brown rice, glass noodles, or mixed greens. Then opt for tuna, salmon, marinated shrimp, or smoked tofu. Top them off with condiments and add-ons such as seasonal fresh fruit like mango or pineapple, toasted macadamia nuts, avocado, edamame, ginger, and jalapeño. There are also house sauces such as wasabi mayo, Thai peanut, and spicy mango mayo. Prices are not yet available.
Brothers Jonathan and David Tang, who spent their childhood at their family's Chinese restaurants in Philadelphia, are behind the concept. Pink Rock Sea is brothers' first restaurant. The name is a nod to Hawaiian pink sea salt and the brothers' clubbing days at the famed Roxy in New York City.
The concept of poke comes from the Hawaiian word "to slice or cut raw fish" and is favored in major cities such as Los Angeles and New York, as well as locations with large Hawaiian populations. Poke has been popular for months or years in other parts of the country and world, and now it has caught on in Miami.
Pink Rock Sea. 214 Española Way, Miami Beach. pinkrocksea.com. The restaurant is slated to open October 10.
