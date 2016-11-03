P.I.G., Miami's Most Important Food Orgy, Returns for a Seventh Year

P.I.G. makes Miami a better place to eat. Image courtesy Jeremiah Bullfrog

On November 22, 2009, Gastropod owner Jeremiah Bullfrog invited a few regulars to Harvey's by the Bay to devour a whole pig, roasted in a caja china, along with chicharrones and smoked pork shoulder nestled in fluffy bao buns. The day was christened "P.I.G.," short for "Pork Is Good."

At the time, he admits, he was latching onto a trend people couldn't and still can't seem to get enough of. "Pork belly was the hottest shit ever, and if you put bacon on something, people freaked out about it," Jeremiah says.

At first, P.I.G. seemed another one-off event. Yet a year later he was back, this time dishing out prosciutto and melon, morcilla, and egg, and a pig tongue toast on pumpernickel bread with purple slaw and pickled okra. Then, in 2013, he expanded the event to include Ms. Cheezious, ice-cream sandwich truck Koolhaus, and Bar Lab.

Fast-forward to this year, when Jeremiah will host P.I.G. 7 November 12 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 150 NW 21st St. in Wynwood. There, 18 of South Florida's best chefs doing their dirtiest with 18 Duroc-breed pigs from Creekstone Farms.

On hand will be Taquiza's Steve Santana, the Dutch's pastry wizard Josh Gripper, Macchialina's Michael Pirolo, and the forthcoming Ghee's Niven Patel. There will also be chefs from farther afoot, including Craig Deihl of Cypress, Artisan Meat Share from Charleston, Kyle Foster of Denver's Julep, and Joe Sparatta and Lee Gregory of Richmond's Southbound. The all-important other component — cocktails — will be curated by the Liquid Projects' Jen Massolo.

Dishes are still being finalized, but in reality what these chefs cook doesn't matter. In fact, even if it was just a gathering of chefs that wasn't open to the public for $50 a pop, it would still be among the city's most important food events.

Miami these days is awash in pricey but mediocre eat-arounds for what amount to little more than a lineup of cheap booze, meatballs, and ceviches. What P.I.G. does, more important than offering inventive bites, is serve as a platform for local chefs to hang out, get drunk, and continue to develop the community that has helped turn Miami from a wasteland of celebrity chef satellites into a place with its own homegrown talent and style of cooking.

"We're all passionate about what we do, and to me it's important that we share our stories and experiences," says Edge Steak & Bar's executive chef, Aaron Brooks, who's been participating in the event since 2013.

Probably the most significant element in Miami's latest spurt of culinary inspiration is as much about the community that chefs are building as the concepts and food they're creating. Chefs share ideas and constructive criticism. One who's in the midst of building out a restaurant can get a line cook a job at a friend's place to tide him over until he's ready to work. Such communities have long been a feature of more established food cities. In Miami, the last one was the Norman Van Aken-anchored Mango Gang, whose heyday was in the early 1990s. The fact that there's another collective, though composed primarily of men, is a good thing for everyone in the city who likes to eat.

Tickets for P.I.G. cost $50 and are available through eventbrite.com.

