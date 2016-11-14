menu

P.I.G. 7 in Wynwood: Pig Cheek Jerky, Charcuterie, and Haitian Ramen on the Menu

Making Persian Crispy Rice With Shireen Rahimi's Shiraz Cookbook


Monday, November 14, 2016 at 9:38 a.m.
By Zachary Fagenson
Ghee's pork belly smokes away. See more photos from P.I.G. 7 here.
Photo by Zachary Fagenson
By all measures, Jeremiah Bullfrog's P.I.G. 7 was the Miami food-truck pioneer's greatest success. Hundreds of attendees this past Saturday afternoon flooded into Wynwood's Toejam Backlot, which was decked out like a tiki bar flanked by a stage blasting folk tunes ahead of a set by DJ Le Spam.

Nearby, more than two dozens tents shading 25 of Miami's favorite chefs and cooks dished out everything from velvety pork rillettes to homemade bologna sandwiches and elevated corn dogs via Babe Froman Fine Sausages. New Times was there to see what the city's best could do.

Michael Pirolo and Michael Schwartz shared a quick chat early in the afternoon.
Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Meanwhile, Jeremiah, as host, walked an endless loop from station to station, forcing shots on cooks and guests alike while being trailed by a camera crew as though he were the most hirsute Kardashian.

Cake Thai's pork cheek jerky with shrimp fat sticky rice.
Photo by Zachary Fagenson

The night's lone problem was that 90 minutes after doors opened at 3 p.m., some chefs were already out of food. Perhaps it was a testament to the lineup's culinary prowess. Among the first to pack up was Cake Thai Kitchen's Phuket Thongsodchaveondee, who was dishing out salty-sweet pork cheek jerky strands alongside sticky shrimp-fat fried rice studded with salted duck egg yolks.

Haitian ramen with house-made alkaline noodles, pikliz, sweet plantains, and a soft-cooked egg, courtesy of 27 Restaurant & Bar.
Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Jeremiah Bullfrog's dish, overseen by Kurtiz Jantz, tucked tender morsels of braised pig face into fluffy, buttery buns bookended by punchy mustard greens and sweet potatoes triple-powered with a persimmon glaze, accompanied by a tart escabeche with lavender perfume. It's a preparation someone ought to rip off and serve regularly within four walls.

Ghee's coconut curry-braised brisket on a fenugreek pakri with pickled vegetables and homemade yogurt.
Photo by Zachary Fagenson

The soon-to-open Ghee offered a coconut curry-braised brisket on a fenugreek pakri with pickled vegetables and homemade yogurt.

Izzy's dish
Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Will Crandall of Izzy's Fish & Oyster piled applewood-smoked bacon, Chinese mustard, and key lime onto a Quahog clam.

Edge Steak & Bar
Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Often the heaviest hitter in the room, Edge Steak & Bar's Aaron Brooks topped black-olive-and-blood flatbread with pickles, pork-fat tehina, pomegranate chermoula, and Creekstone Farms pork belly.

Cypress Restaurant
Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Craig Deihl of Charleston's Cypress Restaurant offered a stunning charcuterie display featuring various pâtés en croute, pepperoni, torchons, and other savory items.

Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Josh Gripper, the Dutch's pastry chef, kept the basics happy with a pumpkin cream pie made with a pork-fat crust, candied ham, and a sweet corn crumb.

Photo by Zachary Fagenson

One last taste of jamón.

