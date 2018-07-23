Phuc Yea Celebrates Meatless Mondays With Vegetable-Focused Menu

Miami, it's Meatless Monday. Switch up your routine with a visit to Phuc Yea on the Upper Eastside. Here, dig into three plant-based specials available only on Mondays.

"Chef [Cesar Zapata] and I believe we need to eat to live," says co-owner Ani Meinhold, "not the other way around. We make conscious dining decisions, which is why we figured creating a menu for others who also lead sensible lifestyles was important."

Highlights include pho in a shiitake mushroom broth with bok choy, exotic mushrooms, eggplant, tofu, and rice noodles; Cha Gio Chay, in which Vietnamese spring rolls are stuffed with cabbage, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, and glass noodles, and served with a sweet chili and lemongrass dipping sauce; and a tofu and lomo saltado mash-up plate in which shaken tofu comes with red onion, tomato, fingerling potatoes, and black pepper. Prices range from $10 to $22.