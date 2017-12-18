 


Pho Mi delivers pho to your door.
Courtesy Pho Mi
Courtesy Pho Mi

Pho Mi, a Ghost Restaurant by Phuc Yea, Delivers Pho to Your Door

Laine Doss | December 18, 2017 | 12:02pm
Enjoying a steaming bowl of pho is one of life's greatest pleasures. Oodles of noodles swim alongside meat and veggies in a hearty, flavorful broth.

Now picture having pho delivered to your office when you need the food equivalent of a warm hug.

Enter Pho Mi, a "ghost restaurant" from the couple behind Phuc Yea, offering pho and bánh mì delivered to your door, beginning today, December 18.

A ghost restaurant is a delivery-only eatery that uses a third-party company to take goodies to your home or office.

With sky-high rents and key money needed to open an establishment, a ghost restaurant seems like a good way for eateries to survive and thrive in Miami and other large cities.

Aniece Meinhold says that she and partner Cesar Zapata didn't want to simply offer delivery of items at their Upper Eastside restaurant, Phuc Yea. "That food is meant to enjoy at the restaurant." Instead, Pho Mi delivers food that travels well, with items at $16 and under.

Pho starts with a beef ($16) or chicken ($14) broth, and add-ons include egg ($2), jalapeños ($1), and "Hot as Phuc" sauce ($1).

Bánh mìs are available in classic styles such as caramel roasted pork shoulder ($12) or Hanoi lemongrass chicken ($12). Modern takes on the sandwich include Texas-style smoked short rib ($15), vegan "salt n peppa" crispy tofu ($10), and a Cubano with roast pork, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard butter, and cha lua ($14).

Other menu items include noodles with a choice of tofu, chicken, five-spiced roast pork, and smoked brisket ($12 to $15), edamame hummus and rice chips ($8), and crispy imperial spring rolls ($8).

Pho Mi delivers Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through UberEats and will deliver via other apps and services in the future.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

