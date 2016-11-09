Paul Qui Hosts Luckyrice at the Raleigh Hotel

EXPAND Noodles will be plentiful. Luckyrice

Miami’s favorite Asian epicurean celebration is back for a seventh year. The grand feast known as Luckyrice returns to the Magic City for one night only, Friday, November 11. This year, the event is hosted by Top Chef champion and James Beard Award-winning chef Paul Qui (Pao by Paul Qui).

Qui will be joined by some of the city's best chefs and bartenders for the event at the Raleigh Hotel's pool.

From 8 to 10 p.m., Asian-inspired dishes, along with plenty of Bombay Sapphire East gin cocktails, will flood the hotel's backyard. Participating restaurants and bars include Talde, Juvia, Katsuya, Cleo, Hakkasan, the Bazaar, Matador Bar & Market, and 27 Restaurant & Bar.

EXPAND Chef Masaharu Morimoto at last year's Luckyrice. Luckyrice

This will be Chef Qui's first time hosting the fest. He says Luckyrice promotes cuisines he understands and loves the best. Qui wants guests to leave with an appreciation and understanding of the diversity of Asian cuisine.

Luckyrice founder Danielle Chang says Qui is a perfect match for the fete. "Chef Paul Qui has been a big supporter of Luckyrice in the past, and as the winner of a James Beard Award, Top Chef, and the mastermind behind Miami's hottest new restaurant, Pao by Paul Qui, we could not think of anyone more fitting to host this year's Miami feast."

The theme for this edition is "Culinary Collisions," which Chang found suitable for Chef Qui's Asian background and range of international styles, including Filipino, Spanish, Japanese, and French. According to Chang, the goal of Luckyrice is "to bring together Eastern and Western flavor profiles to provide a refreshing take on Asian cuisine."

EXPAND Lucyrice

Chang spilled some details she's most excited about, including a duo of cocktails prepared by Beaker & Gray that reflects Eastern and Western cultures. For the Eastern-inspired cocktail, bar manager Ben Potts created the Flaming Pearl Negroni, which blends Bombay Sapphire East gin with Thai-inspired ingredients. He will also present the Guayabera Collins, which pairs the same gin with guava for a Western spin. Chang says, "Both cocktails use the same spirit but embody varying flavor profiles."

EXPAND Julio Cabrera of the Regent Cocktail Club. Luckyrice

One other drink to look out for is the Silk Journey, made with oolong and mandarin teas, plus pomegranate syrup. Bombay Sapphire's North American brand ambassador Gary Hayward says, "Each ingredient from the Silk Journey is inspired by Asian culture with a bold red color. Oolong tea is a New Year’s Day staple for well wishes passed on from generation to generation. It’s drank by the oldest family member first, then onto the next, and so forth.”

General-admission tickets cost $88, and VIP tickets are $150 and include earlier entry at 7 p.m. Visit luckyrice.com.

The Silk Journey



2 oz Bombay Sapphire East gin



3/4 oz fresh lime juice



1/2 oz pomegranate syrup



1 oz each oolong and mandarin teas



Shake and serve long over ice, topped with ginger beer. Garnish with large orange zest and either candied ginger or pomegranate seeds.

