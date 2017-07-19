Coyo Taco Launches Food Truck for Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus Soccer Match

EXPAND Courtesy of Coyo Taco

We're days away from a soccer face-off at Hard Rock Stadium featuring two European leagues, France’s Paris Saint-Germain and Italy’s Juventus. In the meantime, the folks at Coyo Taco have launched a French-inspired taco truck to calm those pre-game nerves.

The Wynwood-based Mexican taquiera partnered with the French soccer league to create a limited-edition food truck stocked with Parisian-inspired tacos. The royal-blue-colored truck,wrapped with Paris Saint-Germain's logo, is Coyo Taco's first-ever branded vehicle.

"This partnership is a blend of cultures," chef/owner Scott Linquist says. "I went back to some of my classic French culinary roots and blended it with some Mexican flavors to create our tacos français.”

Menu highlights include La Parisienne, stuffed with duck confit and orange kumquat marmalade; and the Paris Sud, a blend of seared shrimp, ratatouille, basil pipian, and Provençal pico de gallo. Both tacos are $9 each and are served two per order. While you’re there, ask for an off-the-menu French cocktail by saying the words “Viva la France.”

Coyo Taco classics will also be available on-board, including the cochinita pibil, made with Yucatan-style roasted pork, habanero pickled onions, queso, and cilantro ($8 for two tacos); and the hongos, which includes mushrooms, queso, pico de gallo, and salsa serrano ($7 for two tacos). For a sweet finish, ask for an order of churros ($6).

From now until Tuesday, July 25, the truck will ride around Miami and stop at a selection of locations each day.

Confirmed stops include:



Wednesday, July 19 - Omni Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the University of Miami at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 20 - the Paris Saint-Germain pop-up shop (82 NE 26th St., Suite 111, Miami) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 22 - Boxelder from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Coyo Taco Wynwood from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sidebar at 9 p.m.

Follow @coyotaco on social media to find out where the truck is currently parked.

