Paradigm Kitchen Opens in Sunset Harbour

Matty Sherman - founder of Jugofresh and Paradigm Kitchen

Jugofresh founder Matthew Sherman recently opened Sunset Harbour’s Paradigm Kitchen (1834 Bay Rd.), a new healthy restaurant concept serving “clean soul food.”

According to Sherman, “So the saying is 'shift happens at Paradigm', I wanted to build a bridge between our broken food system and a more sustainable way of eating for mind, body, spirit and planet.”

Sherman learned at Jugofresh that people and product are the most important tools for success. “High quality people serving high quality product is a recipe for making people happy and we just want to make people happy.”

Sherman, a healthy food devotee, knows firsthand what it's like to become healthy through diet. Miami’s favorite juice founder used to weigh in at 360 pounds. According to Sherman, eating better was, "do or die.”

Paradigm Kitchen

Like Jugofresh, the staff’s philosophy reflects the brand’s ideology in every aspect. During the recent friends and family opening, everyone at Paradigm from the cashier to barista evoked a passion and eagerness — something Miami doesn’t see very much. Sherman's intention is to train people so well that they can leave to do something else but at the same time, treat them so well so they stay forever. He admits, “We have fallen short of this in the past but we are improving and it’s supremely important.”

Visitors might not find Jugofresh at Paradigm Kitchen but the eatery will offer a small line of cold pressed juices. Currently, Paradigm Kitchen is open for breakfast and lunch serving paleo, vegan, and gluten-free fare leaving guests feeling good after they dine.

In addition to creating food for the soul and body, Paradigm Kitchen wants guests to, “Always Choose Love.” Director of Operations, Nicholas Scarnati agrees, "It's the only way. We are building bridges between people and nutrient dense food. Food that is sustainable for our bodies and for the earth. If we always choose love, we'll be successful in reaching these goals."

Healthy breakfast

During breakfast, find dishes like the missionary pancake position ($15.50) topped with blueberry and pineapple compotes, whipped coconut-cashew butter, maple syrup, and bananas. For something savory try the miso fierce ($13) featuring a Japanese low-temperature cooked egg, medicinal miso bone broth, brown rice, warm market greens, and black sesame seeds. The bone broth is made in-house from grain-fed and free-range chickens from Jacksonville. It’s also spiked with a probiotic and digestive support aid. As a side order, the paleo hash ($8.50) is made with cauliflower, homemade chicken sausage, smoked paprika ghee, onions and peppers.

Dosa

Lunch bowls are available including poke options and wraps influenced by the Indian-style pancake dosa. Paradigm Kitchen uses fermented legumes as the base and they are full of protein, highly digestible and gluten-free. Says Sherman, “they are hard to make perfect so hopefully our guests understand that they will never be the same two days in a row but, hopefully they always taste great and digest easy.” The trippy Cali dosa ($17) is filled with hemp aioli pulled chicken, dill beets, greens, roasted carrots, sprouted legume salad, and shiitake bacon.

Stoner's delight

Breakfast and lunch isn’t complete without the stoner’sdelight ($5). A piece of banana and sweet potato bread is smeared with almond butter, vegan chocolate sauce, caramelized banana, and granola (gluten-free and vegan). As far as drinks go, there isn’t wine or beer here but coffee and tea mocktails are just as good. The togarashi can’t stop me ($6.50) combines espresso, house-made togarashi syrup, and chocolate milk.

In the next two months, Paradigm Kitchen will announce weekend brunch and omakase themes. Paradigm Kitchen is currently open Monday through Friday, 7 - 11:15 a.m. for breakfast; noon - 3 p.m. for lunch. For now, it is closed Saturday and Sunday.