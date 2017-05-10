Panther Coffee Hosts Sneak Preview of Little Haiti Space as Part of Legendary Coffee Tour

billwisserphoto.com

Panther, Miami's premier coffee house, is set to open two new locations in Miami.

According to partner and co-founder Leticia Pollack, the MiMo shop, located on the corner of 64th St. and Biscayne Blvd., will open in about a month. "We're putting together the bar and we should be soft opening around June 17."

In addition, Panther Coffee Little Haiti (5934 NW 2 Ave.) is set to open around the same time. In addition to serving coffee, the 4,000 square-foot space space will house a coffee shop, grocery, cold brew room, training lab, and the company's second vintage roasting machine. The first one, made in 1927, is located at the flagship shop in Wynwood.

The Little Haiti space, according to Pollock, is going to be a unique addition to the Panther family, with a menu that includes experimental coffees. Says, Pollock, "The shop will be open to the public, but it's also going to be our den."

To celebrate, Panther is hosting a sneak peek of Panther Coffee Little Haiti. On Thursday, May 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., the public is invited to get a glimpse of the facility as part of the Roaster Relay.

The relay, part of the Legendary Coffee Tour, is a team-based coffee obstacle course and challenge that invites teams of two to six people to engage in a series of six coffee-related tasks such as green-sorting, matching games, and coffee trivia. Teams are invited to enter by emailing meister@cafeimports.com.

The public is invited to cheer on the teams at Panther Coffee Little Haiti with free beer and empanadas.

In addition to the Panther Coffee Little Haiti event, the Legendary Coffee Tour will host cuppings at All Day Miami on May 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Legendary Coffee Tour is a travelling coffee education event and celebration. Events are free and open to the public. To participate, RSVP to events@panthercoffee.com or on the Facebook event page.