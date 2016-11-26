Panther Coffee Hosts First Home Brew Workshop at Sunset Harbour Location
Panther coffee
Photo by Bill Wisser
Caffeine addicts rejoice. Our favorite local coffee connoisseurs, Panther Coffee, wants to make us all brew masters and aspiring baristas.
This Sunday, November 27th from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Panther Coffee at Sunset Harbor will let you brew your own cup of Joe. The first in a series of workshops that Panther is offering coffee lovers, the workshop will provide a tutorial on a full-immersion brew method called the Clever Dripper. This particular at-home method combines the features of French press and filter drip brewing and is lightweight, BPA-free, affordable and travel friendly.
Panther's goal with the new series is to show home brewing your own java is not as intimidating as it sounds. Attendees are also encouraged to participate in the free monthly public cupping before the class to get acquainted with current coffee offerings at the coffeehouse.
The class is $50 and includes your choice of one pound of Panther's regular single origin coffees, a Clever coffee dripper, and filters. Register by emailing beach@panthercoffee.com or for more information visit here.
