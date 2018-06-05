Palat Brings Modern Italian to Buena Vista

Chef Pippo Lamberti has grown up in a family immersed in the culinary world. The 37-year-old chef is part of a dynasty of successful eateries in the Northeast created by his father, including the flagship Caffe Aldo Lamberti in New Jersey and six other restaurants spread throughout southeastern Pennsylvania and the Garden State.

Lamberti was the executive chef for the family's Philadelphia restaurant, Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti, for ten years. He worked at Café Boulud in Palm Beach, and with the help of his father, he chose the Buena Vista neighborhood to open Palat this past January.

"I always wanted to live by the water again," Lamberti says. "We grew up on the water in Italy, and I prefer the warm weather. Florida is my home now and where I spend all of my time."