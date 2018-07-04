P.Pole Pizza Serves Pies With Unlimited Toppings for Nine Bucks

In times where convenience and fresh ingredients are revered, P.Pole Pizza on Miracle Mile has only two offerings and two prices: a cheese pizza for $7 and a pizza packed with your choice of ingredients for $9. The pizzaiolos roll out the dough, but none of the traditional tossing takes place. After customers pick their toppings, they can watch their thin-crust, skateboard-shaped pizza fly out of the electric oven in two to three minutes.

P.Pole is helmed by Stefano Carniato, president and cofounder of Piola, who brings in a serious resume to the pizza game. "I wanted customers to have total control and be able to express themselves," he said. "This is the pizzeria della libertá — customers are free to make whatever they want of their pizza and never lose sight of it."