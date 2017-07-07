OTL Serves Instagram-Worthy Weekend Brunch

EXPAND Courtesy of OTL

OTL, a casual spot for breakfast, lunch, and coffee, quietly opened in the Design District just after the new year.

Created by Miami nightlife kingpin David Grutman, in partnership with real-estate developer Craig Robins and the folks behind Manhattan's popular restaurant and takeout concept the Smile, OTL is a bright and spacious café designed with pale-blue and pink accents against a mostly white backdrop, with wood furnishings and high ceilings.

Short for “Out to Lunch,” OTL marries simple, wholesome food in a quaint and stylish environment. The two-story restaurant is light and airy, encouraging diners to grab a plate and spend a few hours.

Related Stories David Grutman's Cafe OTL Opens Quietly in Design District

The restaurant's all-day breakfast and lunch menu ($6 to $13) is chockfull of light sandwiches, salads, and pastries, many of which are vegan-friendly and gluten-free. Some highlights are oats and berries, avocado toast, and a kale salad packed with chicken and radishes and drizzled in a creamy cashew vinaigrette. Sweets ($4 to $4.50) include a chocolate and sea-salt cookie, a banana-quinoa muffin, and an oatmeal almond coconut cookie.

But Saturday and Sunday, OTL offers three weekend-only plates with a strong Latin twist.

The breakfast burrito ($11) is stuffed with black beans, scrambled eggs, sautéed red peppers, onions, and grilled salsa. For something cheesier, find mollettes ($9), where a toasted ciabatta is topped with refried black beans, prosciutto cotto (cooked ham), and manchego.

EXPAND Courtesy of OTL

Customers craving sweets can opt for French toast ($10) topped with blueberries, sliced strawberries, and maple syrup.

Guests are directed to order at a counter and are a given a domino wood block instead of a number to identify their items. Indoor seating, as well as outdoor tables within the Design District shopping center, is available.

Unlike other restaurants, which limit brunch to set hours, OTL offers its brunch-inspired dishes all day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit otlmia.com.

