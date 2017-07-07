menu

OTL Serves Instagram-Worthy Weekend Brunch

BLT Prime Launches $69 Sunday Buffet Brunch


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

OTL Serves Instagram-Worthy Weekend Brunch

Friday, July 7, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
OTL Serves Instagram-Worthy Weekend BrunchEXPAND
Courtesy of OTL
A A

OTL, a casual spot for breakfast, lunch, and coffee, quietly opened in the Design District just after the new year.

Created by Miami nightlife kingpin David Grutman, in partnership with real-estate developer Craig Robins and the folks behind Manhattan's popular restaurant and takeout concept the Smile, OTL is a bright and spacious café designed with pale-blue and pink accents against a mostly white backdrop, with wood furnishings and high ceilings.

Short for “Out to Lunch,” OTL marries simple, wholesome food in a quaint and stylish environment. The two-story restaurant is light and airy, encouraging diners to grab a plate and spend a few hours.

Related Stories

The restaurant's all-day breakfast and lunch menu ($6 to $13) is chockfull of light sandwiches, salads, and pastries, many of which are vegan-friendly and gluten-free. Some highlights are oats and berries, avocado toast, and a kale salad packed with chicken and radishes and drizzled in a creamy cashew vinaigrette. Sweets ($4 to $4.50) include a chocolate and sea-salt cookie, a banana-quinoa muffin, and an oatmeal almond coconut cookie.

But Saturday and Sunday, OTL offers three weekend-only plates with a strong Latin twist.

The breakfast burrito ($11) is stuffed with black beans, scrambled eggs, sautéed red peppers, onions, and grilled salsa. For something cheesier, find mollettes ($9), where a toasted ciabatta is topped with refried black beans, prosciutto cotto (cooked ham), and manchego.

OTL Serves Instagram-Worthy Weekend BrunchEXPAND
Courtesy of OTL

Customers craving sweets can opt for French toast ($10) topped with blueberries, sliced strawberries, and maple syrup.

Guests are directed to order at a counter and are a given a domino wood block instead of a number to identify their items. Indoor seating, as well as outdoor tables within the Design District shopping center, is available.

Unlike other restaurants, which limit brunch to set hours, OTL offers its brunch-inspired dishes all day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit otlmia.com.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
OTL
More Info
More Info

160 NE 40th St.
Miami, FL 33137

786-953-7620

otlmia.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >