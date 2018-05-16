Order Popeyes Fried Chicken and Biscuits Through Uber Eats Beginning Today

Fried chicken lovers, rejoice. Starting today, Uber Eats will begin delivery service for all 19 Popeyes Kitchen locations in South Florida. That means you'll be able to order crispy chicken, hot biscuits, and red beans straight to your door through UberEats' website or mobile app.

According to UbervEats delivery data, orders for fried chicken have risen by 54 percent in the last year. The company saw an 83 percent spike in orders for biscuits too. In addition to Miami, the partnership will extend delivery for Popeyes restaurants in New York City; Washington, D.C.; and Chicago.

Uber Eats will deliver Popeyes to areas throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties where a Popeyes is in range. Miami-area neighborhoods to be serviced include North Miami, Little Haiti, West Little River, and Carol City.