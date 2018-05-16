 


Order Popeyes Fried Chicken and Biscuits Through Uber Eats Beginning TodayEXPAND
Courtesy of Uber Eats

Order Popeyes Fried Chicken and Biscuits Through Uber Eats Beginning Today

Clarissa Buch | May 16, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

Fried chicken lovers, rejoice. Starting today, Uber Eats will begin delivery service for all 19 Popeyes Kitchen locations in South Florida. That means you'll be able to order crispy chicken, hot biscuits, and red beans straight to your door through UberEats' website or mobile app.

According to UbervEats delivery data, orders for fried chicken have risen by 54 percent in the last year. The company saw an 83 percent spike in orders for biscuits too. In addition to Miami, the partnership will extend delivery for Popeyes restaurants in New York City; Washington, D.C.; and Chicago.

Uber Eats will deliver Popeyes to areas throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties where a Popeyes is in range. Miami-area neighborhoods to be serviced include North Miami, Little Haiti, West Little River, and Carol City.

"Fried chicken is one of the most searched foods in the Uber Eats app," says Juan Pablo Restrepo, Uber Eats' Florida general manager. "We're excited to expand our reach and deliver what people have been craving."

Popeyes, a New Orleans-based chain founded in 1972, has distinguished itself with a menu of spicy fried chicken, tenders, and fried shrimp. It's become one of the world's largest fast-food chicken restaurants with more than 2,900 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.

Since Uber Eats launched in Miami nearly two years ago, the delivery service has added hundreds of restaurants to its database, including MDoughW, Mandolin Aegean Bistro, and Bocce.

Looking back at its time in Miami, Uber Eats reviewed users' order history and found that the most-ordered item on Sundays is a poke bowl and miso soup combo from Poke 305, while the Salty Donut's traditional glazed buttermilk variety is the most popular doughnut in the county. On average, Night Owl Cookie Co.'s cookie and cream is the most ordered item at midnight.

But when it comes to fried chicken, the most popular day to place an order is Sunday with an average delivery time of 6 to 8 p.m., according to Uber Eats' data.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

