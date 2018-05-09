Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration Features Stiltsville's Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth

This Friday, Miami's best-loved chefs will head north to Fort Lauderdale for the Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration.

Stiltsville's Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth will serve as the celebrity chefs for the event, held May 11 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Broward County Convention Center. The pair will host more than 30 of South Florida's top restaurants — and share the spotlight with Obie, the Orange Bowl mascot — to raise funds for Make-a-Wish Southern Florida, Special Olympics Florida, and the Orange Bowl Leadership Academy.

Participating restaurants will present their most delicious bites as they compete for the title of best restaurant in Miami-Dade, best restaurant in Broward County, best overall restaurant, and best dessert. Last year, Artisan Beach House took home the award for best overall restaurant.