Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration Features Stiltsville's Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth

This Friday, Miami's best-loved chefs will head north to Fort Lauderdale for the Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration.
Stiltsville's Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth will serve as the celebrity chefs for the event, held May 11 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Broward County Convention Center. The pair will host more than 30 of South Florida's top restaurants — and share the spotlight with Obie, the Orange Bowl mascot — to raise funds for Make-a-Wish Southern Florida, Special Olympics Florida, and the Orange Bowl Leadership Academy.
Participating restaurants will present their most delicious bites as they compete for the title of best restaurant in Miami-Dade, best restaurant in Broward County, best overall restaurant, and best dessert. Last year, Artisan Beach House took home the award for best overall restaurant.
Restaurants include Glass & Vine, Boatyard, Yolo, NYY Strip, S3, Point Royal, Casa D'Angelo, Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant, Toro Toro, Beaker & Gray, Ms. Cheezious, the Rusty Pelican, Terra Mare, Cremepaker, Wynwood Parlor, Grate Madeleine, Matador Room, Amour de Miami, and Rocco's Tacos.
In addition, the event will offer live entertainment and raffles.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
General-admission tickets cost $95 and include unlimited sampling; an open bar offering a selection of wines, craft beers, and signature cocktails; and a goodie bag.
VIP ticketholders ($225) get early access to the party at 6:30 p.m. and enjoy a special area with additional restaurants, an upgraded goodie bag, and complimentary parking.
Purchase tickets at orangebowl.org.
Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration. 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 11, at Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-765-5900; orangebowl.org. Tickets cost $95 to $225; visit orangebowl.org, email tickets@orangebowl.org, or call 305-341-4701.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!