Drink and Dine in Gianni Versace's Former Kitchen at Onyx Bar Inside Casa Casuarina

If the closest you've been to Gianni Versace's former Ocean Drive mansion, now Villa Casa Casuarina, is taking a selfie in front of the Medusa statues guarding the gates, head to the property's Onyx Bar.

The bar is the easiest way to cross this historic destination off your bucket list. The boutique hotel’s lounge has debuted a food menu, so you can now drink and dine in what was once Versace’s kitchen.

The menu is crafted by Gianni's at the Villa executive chef Thomas Stewart and offers Italian- and Mediterranean-inspired dishes such as Spanish octopus ($22); burrata with eggplant, tomatoes, and balsamic ($24); jumbo shrimp or Maine lobster cocktail ($22); cheese and charcuterie ($33); and tuna tartare ($22). A favorite item is the black truffle arancini ($12).