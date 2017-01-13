Olla Launches Mexican-Style Weekend Brunch

EXPAND The menudo is a spicy stew topped with a poached egg. Courtesy of Olla

Scott Linquist — best known for Miami's favorite taqueria, Coyo — debuted Olla in December 2016. The new eatery swaps tacos for multiregional Mexican dishes such as moles and pork belly cochinita. Less than two months later, Olla (pronounced oi-ya) is ready for brunch.

Housed in the former AltaMare space in South Beach (1233 Lincoln Rd.), Olla features Mexican-inspired plates with a morning twist every Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday. Think fried eggs, smoked salmon, and a lot of cheese. Olla's brunch is also bottomless (for an extra $30), giving guests unlimited margaritas, micheladas, bloody marys, and mimosas to enjoy throughout the meal.

Linquist's concept is "cuisine de olla," which means food served in traditional Mexican ceramic jars. So most of the restaurant's brunch dishes are served family-style in ollas.

EXPAND The ahumado tarro, with hot smoked salmon, a boiled egg, and green chili-tomatillo. Courtesy of Olla

On the menu, find a selection of Olla staples served brunch-style, including the ahumado tarro ($11), a medium-size jar packed with hot smoked salmon, a boiled egg, and green chili-tomatillo, served with bolillo, a savory Mexican bread perfect for dipping; as well as the menudo ($12), a spicy stew mixed with pork, tripe, hominy, and red chili and topped with a poached egg served a la olla, or in a ceramic pot.

It wouldn't be a Mexican brunch without an order of chilaquiles ($14), made by layering warm fried tortilla strips under a few fried eggs, cheese, crema, and salsa verde. Make it meaty by adding chorizo, bacon, duck carnitas, or lamb barbacoa.

Sweets lovers should try an order of torrejas ($12), a Mexican variation of French toast. Topped with sweet plantains and soaked in cajeta dulce de leche, the dish puts America's version to shame.

Because brunch is new at Olla, a few details are still being worked out, including phasing in a DJ. Would it really be a South Beach brunch without one?

For reservations, visit opentable.com or call 305-798-1949.

