October 2017 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Miami's dining scene traditionally kicks into gear in October, when restaurants ready for the busy season ahead, which includes Art Basel, the holidays, and the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.
And just like the groundhog looking for his shadow or the cherry blossoms blooming in Washington, D.C., two Miami mainstays — Joe's Stone Crab and Knaus Berry Farm — returned for service.
Little Havana gained two new eateries: Velvet Creme and Sanguich de Miami.
In other news, Michael Schwartz and his team have announced a rebranding of Harry's Pizza to Genuine Pizza. The new name will debut at Aventura Mall in November, and plans are for 18 locations to open in the coming years. The brand will expand north to include restaurants in Atlanta and Cleveland, as well as several South Florida locations.
Joining Genuine Pizza at Aventura Mall is Treats Food Hall, which will offer nearly a dozen local and national restaurants when it opens this winter.
Openings
-
Blue Bottle Coffee. 3800 NE First Ave., Miami; bluebottlecoffee.com.
-
Bousa Brewing Co. 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 786-570-5244; bousabrewing.com.
-
Cielito Artisan Pops. 2750 NW Third Ave., Miami; 305-397-7392; facebook.com/cielitoartisanpops.
-
Dirt Brickell. 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; dirteatclean.com.
-
Ghee Indian Kitchen. 3620 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-636-6122; gheemiami.com.
-
Joe's Stone Crab. 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-0365; joesstonecrab.com.
-
Knaus Berry Farm. 15980 SW 248 St., Homestead; 305-247-0668; knausberryfarm.com.
-
Mister O1. 2315 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-991-9343; mistero1.com.
-
No. 3 Social Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Wynwood Arcade. 50 NW 24 St., Miami; 305-748-4540; no3social.com.
-
Roberta's Pop-Up at Jungle Plaza. 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; robertaspizza.com.
-
Sanguich de Miami. 1641 SW Eigth St., Miami; 786-313-3650; sanguich.com.
-
Velvet Creme Doughnuts. 1555 SW Eighth St., Miami; 954-609-0576; velvetcremedoughnuts.com.
Closings
- Bakehouse Brasserie
Coming Attractions
- Abi Maria - Cocktail lounge opening at Downtown Dadeland
- Amara - Michael Schwartz to open at Paraiso in November
- American Harvest - Expanding to South Miami
- Amelia's 1931 - Finka's Eileen and Jonathan Andrade to open a Cuban diner concept
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River
- Azabu - NYC Michelin-starred sushi to open in SoFi
- Azucar - Opening near FIU
- Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami
- Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations
- Boulud Sud - Opening in db Bistro's place
- The Broken Shaker - Opening in New York
- Cake Thai - Opening at the Citadel in Little River
- Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami
- Chuy's - Mexican chain opening in Doral
- The Citadel - Little River Food Hall
- Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami
- Dirt - Opening at Mary Brickell Village.
- Donutty - Opening in Kendall
- Dr Smood - Expanding to Sunset Harbour and Brickell
- Dunkanoo Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood
- El Bagel - Popping up in Wynwood
- El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
- El Vez - Stephen Starr's Mexican concept coming to W Fort Lauderdale
- Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood
- Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Etaru - Opening second location
- Exquisito - Opening cafe and chocolate factory in Little Havana
- Firehouse Mrkt - Food hall opening soon
- Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral
- Gelatte - Opening in Wynwood
- Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood
- Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square
- Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown
- Habitat at 1 Hotel
- Hank & Harry's - Expanding to South Miami
- Genuine Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- iLove305 - Pitbull is opening a restaurant on Ocean Drive
- IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade
- Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration
- Kaido — Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- La Centrale - Food court opening in Brickell
- Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU
- Le Chick Rotisserie - opening in Wynwood
- Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations
- Leslie - Opening in Little Havana
- Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- Malibu Farm - Opening at the Eden Roc
- Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura
- Mktplace at Goombay Plaza - Opening in Coconut Grove
- Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami
- Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion
- Myumi at the Citadel in Little River
- Novikov
- Obra Kitchen Table - Opening in Miami
- OLA - Opening at Bakehouse Brasserie space
- Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Palace Bar - Planning to reopen right on Ocean Drive
- Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti
- Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral
- Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami
- Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall
- Pink Rock Sea Pacific Eatery - Opening on Espanola Way
- Poke 305 - Expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
- Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti
- Raw Juce - Opening in Brickell
- Real Madrid Cafe - Opening in Downtown Miami
- Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- Roberta's - Pop-up opening in Design District
- South Beach Brewing Company - First SoBe brewery coming with beer cocktails
- Spanish Marie Brewery - Just broke ground
- Tap 42 - Opening at Aventura Mall
- The Taco Stand - Southern California favorite opening in Miami
- Time Out Market - Food Hall opening in South Beach
- Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon
- Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach
- Treats Food Hall at Aventura Mall
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Wawa - Opening several locations in Miami-Dade
- Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour
- Wynwood Food Hall - Opening soon
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
In the Works
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a Miami location for a taco restaurant
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District
- Arjun Waney, a partner in Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery (1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach)
-
MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami
- Thomas Keller is opening a restaurant at the Four Seasons in Miami Beach
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!