October 2016 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at 11 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Fi'lia at SLS Brickell
Fi'lia at SLS Brickell
Courtesy of Fi'lia
October is a big benchmark for Miami. Cooler weather brings the first stirrings of another tourist and festival season, when the city ramps up for fetes such as Art Basel and the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. October is also the beginning of the annual roll call of new restaurants opening around town.

This month has been particularly fruitful, with more than a dozen interesting eateries introduced to the Magic City, including Michael Schwartz's Fi'lia at the SLS Brickell.

Miami also welcomes back two classics for season: Joe's Stone Crab, now in its 103rd year, and Knaus Berry Farm, celebrating its 60th anniversary.

In November, we look forward to José Andrés' Bazaar Mar at the SLS Brickell, the new incarnation of BarMeli 69 Restaurant & Wine Bar, and New York's Luke's Lobster.

Caesar salad at Fi'lia.
Caesar salad at Fi'lia.
Photo by Laine Doss

Openings

  • Aki-E (1200 Red Rd., Coral Gables)
  • Atlas Meat-Free Deli at the Wynwood Yard
  • Bowlero at Dolphin Mall
  • Cafe Creme (750 NE 125th St., North Miami)
  • El Churrasco at the Four Ambassadors
  • Fi'lia - Michael Schwartz opening at SLS Brickell (1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami)
  • Florida Wine Academy (2 Biscayne Blvd., Miami)
  • Osteria del Teatro at the Marlin Hotel (1200 Collins Ave., Miami Beach)
  • Paradigm Kitchen (1834 Bay Rd., Miami Beach)
  • Paris 6 (2200 Collins Ave., Miami Beach)
  • Rail 71 Cafe (7255 NE Fourth Ave., Miami)
  • Visa-O1 (1000 S. Miami Ave., Miami)
Cinnamon rolls return for season.
Cinnamon rolls return for season.
Photo by Laine Doss

Welcome Back for Season

Closings
No notable closings in October.

Mercado Negro
Mercado Negro
Courtesy JEY

Coming Attractions

  • Agave Taco Bar - Opening in Doral
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Artisan Beach House at the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour - Paula DaSilva returns to Miami
  • Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River
  • Azucar - Opening near FIU
  • Bake House - Opening in Miami Beach
  • BarMeli 69 Restaurant & Wine Bar - Relocating to the former Michy's space
  • Baru Latin Bar - Opening in Doral
  • Bazaar Mar - José Andrés opening at SLS Brickell
  • Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami
  • Bird & Bone - Opening at the Confidante hotel
  • Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations
  • Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill - Opening in Miami
  • Bousa Brewing Co. - Brewery opening in Little River District
  • The Brick - Farm-to-table coming to Dadeland
  • The Broken Shaker - Opening in Los Angeles
  • Cake Thai Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood
  • Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami
  • Dirt - Opening second location, at Mary Brickell Village
  • Doa - Zuma & Coya's partners opening Doa
  • Dr Smood - expanding to Aventura, Sunset Harbour, and Brickell
  • Employees Only - Famed New York City bar opening in Miami Beach
  • Estefan Kitchen - Gloria and Emilio are at it again
  • Federal Donuts - Michael Solomonov coming to Wynwood
  • Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral
  • Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood
  • Graziano's - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown
  • Hank & Harry's - Buzzy Sklar to open New York-style deli in South Beach
  • Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
  • IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade
  • Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration
  • Kiki on the River - Opening with gondolas
  • La Muse Cafe - Jamie DeRosa opening a Brickell café
  • Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall
  • Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU
  • Le Chick Rotisserie - Zuma investors opening in Wynwood
  • Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations
  • Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
  • Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local
  • Lola's Surf Shack - Opening soon
  • Luke's Lobster - Lobster rolls coming soon
  • McAliser's Deli - Chain deli opening in Miami
  • Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura
  • Mercado Negro - Opening at Tacocraft
  • Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken - Coming to Westchester
  • Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion
  • My Ceviche - Coming to Midtown and MIA
  • NightLife Brewing Company - Brewery planned for Marlins Park
  • Olla - Scott Linquist opening in South Beach
  • Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall
  • Palmeiras Beach Club - Opening in Coconut Grove
  • Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti
  • Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex
  • Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral
  • Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami
  • Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall
  • PlugIn - Karaoke palace opening at Gulfstream
  • PokeBao - Poke and bao buns coming to Coral Gables
  • Port Royal - Geoffrey Zakarian opening at the Diplomat
  • Pubbelly Sushi - Opening at Brickell City Centre
  • Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti
  • Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami
  • Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine
  • Ricky's - An old-fashioned diner opening in South Beach
  • Rubio's Coastal Grill - California chain to open in former Lime locations.
  • The Salty Donut - Permament location of the doughnut pop-up coming to Wynwood
  • Soul Tavern - Meat-free gastropub coming to Sunset Harbour
  • South Pointe Tavern - Opening in SoFi
  • Taberna Las Rosas - Wood Tavern's owner expanding to Allapattah
  • Tap 42 - Opening in midtown Miami
  • The Smile - NYC establishment to open in Miami
  • Spanglish Ales - Another brewery to open in Wynwood
  • Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening
  • Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour
  • Sullivan St. Bakery - Opening in Little Haiti
  • Tacology Taqueria - Opening in Brickell
  • Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables
  • Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening this winter
  • Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
  • Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon
  • Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
  • Union Beer - Beer to-go and bar opening in Little Havana
  • Upland - Stephen Starr and Justin Smillie bring the NYC restaurant to Miami Beach
  • Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana
  • Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami
  • Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour
  • Zak the Baker - Planning an expansion of his café and bakery


Projects in the Works

  • Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a location in Miami for a taco restaurant.
  • Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District.
  • Arjun Wanjey, a partner at Zuma and Coya, will open a French restaurant in Brickell this year.
  • Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant.
  • Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street.
  • Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery (1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach).
  • A 38,000-square-foot Italian food market will open at Brickell City Centre.
  • MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami.
