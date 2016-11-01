October 2016 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Fi'lia at SLS Brickell Courtesy of Fi'lia

October is a big benchmark for Miami. Cooler weather brings the first stirrings of another tourist and festival season, when the city ramps up for fetes such as Art Basel and the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. October is also the beginning of the annual roll call of new restaurants opening around town.

This month has been particularly fruitful, with more than a dozen interesting eateries introduced to the Magic City, including Michael Schwartz's Fi'lia at the SLS Brickell.

Miami also welcomes back two classics for season: Joe's Stone Crab, now in its 103rd year, and Knaus Berry Farm, celebrating its 60th anniversary.

In November, we look forward to José Andrés' Bazaar Mar at the SLS Brickell, the new incarnation of BarMeli 69 Restaurant & Wine Bar, and New York's Luke's Lobster.

Aki-E (1200 Red Rd., Coral Gables)



Atlas Meat-Free Deli at the Wynwood Yard



Bowlero at Dolphin Mall



Cafe Creme (750 NE 125th St., North Miami)



El Churrasco at the Four Ambassadors



Fi'lia - Michael Schwartz opening at SLS Brickell (1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami)



Florida Wine Academy (2 Biscayne Blvd., Miami)



Osteria del Teatro at the Marlin Hotel (1200 Collins Ave., Miami Beach)



Paradigm Kitchen (1834 Bay Rd., Miami Beach)



Paris 6 (2200 Collins Ave., Miami Beach)



Rail 71 Cafe (7255 NE Fourth Ave., Miami)



Visa-O1 (1000 S. Miami Ave., Miami)



Joe's Stone Crab



Knaus Berry Farm



La Feria del Mercado at Bayside Marketplace

No notable closings in October.

Agave Taco Bar - Opening in Doral



Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare



Artisan Beach House at the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour - Paula DaSilva returns to Miami



Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River



Azucar - Opening near FIU



Bake House - Opening in Miami Beach



BarMeli 69 Restaurant & Wine Bar - Relocating to the former Michy's space



Baru Latin Bar - Opening in Doral



Bazaar Mar - José Andrés opening at SLS Brickell



Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami



Bird & Bone - Opening at the Confidante hotel



Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations



Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill - Opening in Miami



Bousa Brewing Co. - Brewery opening in Little River District



The Brick - Farm-to-table coming to Dadeland



The Broken Shaker - Opening in Los Angeles



Cake Thai Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood



Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami



Dirt - Opening second location, at Mary Brickell Village



Doa - Zuma & Coya's partners opening Doa



Dr Smood - expanding to Aventura, Sunset Harbour, and Brickell



Employees Only - Famed New York City bar opening in Miami Beach



Estefan Kitchen - Gloria and Emilio are at it again



Federal Donuts - Michael Solomonov coming to Wynwood



Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral



Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood



Graziano's - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare



Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown



Hank & Harry's - Buzzy Sklar to open New York-style deli in South Beach



Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations



IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare



In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade



Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration



Kiki on the River - Opening with gondolas



La Muse Cafe - Jamie DeRosa opening a Brickell café



Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU



Le Chick Rotisserie - Zuma investors opening in Wynwood



Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations



Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local



Lola's Surf Shack - Opening soon



Luke's Lobster - Lobster rolls coming soon



McAliser's Deli - Chain deli opening in Miami



Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura



Mercado Negro - Opening at Tacocraft



Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken - Coming to Westchester



Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion



My Ceviche - Coming to Midtown and MIA



NightLife Brewing Company - Brewery planned for Marlins Park



Olla - Scott Linquist opening in South Beach



Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Palmeiras Beach Club - Opening in Coconut Grove



Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti



Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex



Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral



Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami



Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall



PlugIn - Karaoke palace opening at Gulfstream



PokeBao - Poke and bao buns coming to Coral Gables



Port Royal - Geoffrey Zakarian opening at the Diplomat



Pubbelly Sushi - Opening at Brickell City Centre



Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti



Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami



Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine



Ricky's - An old-fashioned diner opening in South Beach



Rubio's Coastal Grill - California chain to open in former Lime locations.



The Salty Donut - Permament location of the doughnut pop-up coming to Wynwood



Soul Tavern - Meat-free gastropub coming to Sunset Harbour



South Pointe Tavern - Opening in SoFi



Taberna Las Rosas - Wood Tavern's owner expanding to Allapattah



Tap 42 - Opening in midtown Miami



The Smile - NYC establishment to open in Miami



Spanglish Ales - Another brewery to open in Wynwood



Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening



Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour



Sullivan St. Bakery - Opening in Little Haiti



Tacology Taqueria - Opening in Brickell



Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables



Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening this winter



Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place



Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon



Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery



Union Beer - Beer to-go and bar opening in Little Havana



Upland - Stephen Starr and Justin Smillie bring the NYC restaurant to Miami Beach



Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana



Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami



Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour



Zak the Baker - Planning an expansion of his café and bakery





