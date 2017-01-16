NYC's the Halal Guys Celebrates Davie Grand Opening With Free Food and Prizes

Courtesy of the Halal Guys

If there is one restaurant line worth waiting in, the grand-opening party for the Halal Guys' first South Florida location (2268 S. University Dr., Davie) would be it. The New York City-based chain has announced it will throw a daylong celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 21.

The gyro-and-falafel-fueled festivities will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local dignitaries such as Davie Mayor Judy Paul. Then the doors will open for guests eager to sample the brand's gyro sandwiches and chicken platters that have made the Halal Guys a legend since its first food cart opened on the corner of West 53rd and Sixth Avenue in 1990.

A bonus: The first 100 customers in line will receive a free T-shirt, as well as an opportunity to spin a giant game wheel for prizes redeemable on their next visit. Giveaways range from 10 to 20 percent-off coupons, fries, drinks, and platters.

If you can't make it to the grand opening, head to the Halal Guys website to register for the restaurant's rewards card for special offers and promotions. (Fifty people will be randomly selected to receive their first platter free.)

The Americanized halal food includes sandwiches and platters featuring beef gyro, grilled/marinated chicken, and falafel, with toppings such as onions, jalapeños, olives, green peppers, and several signature sauces. Side dishes include hummus, baba ghanouj, and fries. Baklava is on the menu for dessert. Prices range from $6.99 for a regular sandwich to $8.99 for a combo chicken-and-gyro platter.

