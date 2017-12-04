November 2017 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Welcome to autumn in Miami. The air is crisper, holiday decorations abound, and street artists are painting murals on every empty piece of wall. The city is electric with anticipation for Miami Art Week, Art Basel, and the holidays.

With that comes a frenzy of restaurant openings. November saw the openings of the Wharf, 1-800-Lucky, and Norman Van Aken's Three.

The beloved deli Stephen's closed for a revamp, and the last Miami-Dade World of Beer poured its final brew.