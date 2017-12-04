 


1-800-Lucky's convenience store.
1-800-Lucky's convenience store. See more photos from the new Asian marketplace.
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

November 2017 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Laine Doss | December 4, 2017 | 9:42am
AA

Welcome to autumn in Miami. The air is crisper, holiday decorations abound, and street artists are painting murals on every empty piece of wall. The city is electric with anticipation for Miami Art Week, Art Basel, and the holidays.

With that comes a frenzy of restaurant openings. November saw the openings of the Wharf, 1-800-Lucky, and Norman Van Aken's Three.

The beloved deli Stephen's closed for a revamp, and the last Miami-Dade World of Beer poured its final brew.

In December and beyond, NYC's Root & Bone will pop up in Miami Beach, La Centrale will open, and Panther Coffee will debut in the MiMo District.

Palmar opens in Wynwood.
Palmar opens in Wynwood.
Courtesy Palmar

Openings

Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth
Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth
Courtesy of the Sarsaparilla Club

Closings

  • Sarsparilla Club
  • Stephen's Restaurant
  • World of Beer Dadeland
Cake Thai is expanding.
Cake Thai is expanding.
Courtesy of Javier Ramirez

Coming Attractions

  • Abi Maria - Cocktail lounge opening at Downtown Dadeland
  • Amara - Michael Schwartz to open at Paraiso
  • American Harvest - Expanding to South Miami
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River
  • Azabu - NYC Michelin-starred sushi to open in SoFi
  • Azucar - Opening near FIU
  • Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami
  • Boulud Sud - Opening in db Bistro's place
  • The Broken Shaker - Opening in New York
  • Cake Thai - Opening at the Citadel in Little River
  • Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami
  • Chuy's - Mexican chain opening in Doral
  • The Citadel - Little River Food Hall
  • Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami
  • Donutty - Opening in Kendall
  • Dr Smood - Expanding to Sunset Harbour and Brickell
  • Dunkanoo Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood
  • El Bagel - Popping up in Wynwood
  • El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
  • El Vez - Stephen Starr's Mexican concept coming to W Fort Lauderdale
  • Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood
  • Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
  • Etaru - Opening second location
  • Exquisito - Opening cafe and chocolate factory in Little Havana
  • Firehouse Mrkt - Food hall opening soon
  • Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral
  • Gelatte - Opening in Wynwood
  • Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood
  • Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square
  • Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown
  • Habitat at 1 Hotel
  • Genuine Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
  • iLove305 - Pitbull is opening a restaurant on Ocean Drive
  • IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
  • In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade
  • Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration
  • Kaido — Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
  • La Centrale - Food court opening in Brickell
  • Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall
  • Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU
  • Le Chick Rotisserie - opening in Wynwood
  • Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations
  • Leslie - Opening in Little Havana
  • Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
  • Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local
  • MadLove - Soraya Kilgore to open ice cream shop
  • Malibu Farm - Opening at the Eden Roc
  • Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura
  • Mktplace at Goombay Plaza - Opening in Coconut Grove
  • Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami
  • Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion
  • Myumi at the Citadel in Little River
  • Novikov
  • Obra Kitchen Table - Opening in Miami
  • OLA - Opening in Bakehouse Brasserie space
  • Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall
  • Palace Bar - Planning to reopen right on Ocean Drive
  • Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti
  • Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral
  • Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami
  • Pincho Factory - Opening several locations
  • Pink Rock Sea Pacific Eatery - Opening on Espanola Way
  • Poke 305 - Expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
  • Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti
  • Raw Juce - Opening in Brickell
  • Real Madrid Cafe - Opening in Downtown Miami
  • Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami
  • Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine
  • South Beach Brewing Company - First SoBe brewery coming with beer cocktails
  • Spanish Marie Brewery - Just broke ground
  • Tap 42 - Opening at Aventura Mall
  • The Taco Stand - Southern California favorite opening in Miami
  • Time Out Market - Food Hall opening in South Beach
  • Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables
  • Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon
  • Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach
  • Treats Food Hall at Aventura Mall
  • Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
  • Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon
  • Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
  • Wawa - Opening several locations in Miami-Dade
  • Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami
  • Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour
    Thomas Keller
    Thomas Keller
    Photo by Arnold Gatilao / Wikimedia Commons

    In the Works

  • Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a Miami location for a taco restaurant
  • Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District
  • Arjun Waney, a partner in Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell
  • Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant
  • Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street
  • Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery (1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach)
  • MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami
  • Thomas Keller is opening a restaurant at the Four Seasons in Miami Beach
 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it's like to wait tables.

